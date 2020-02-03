Calling All Artists! GoRaleigh Needs Your Help Beautifying Bus Shelters

The city is seeking ten artists to help beautify GoRaleigh's bus shelters.

The project, dubbed Together Raleigh 2020, is being done in partnership with the Office of Raleigh Arts, the News & Observer and the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Artists are asked to design a digital concept that can be printed on adhesive vinyl. The vinyl wraps will be installed on the bus shelters this summer and stay up for at least a year.

Artists are invited to apply here through the city's website. Applications are due by 10 a.m. February 24.

Here's what you need to apply:

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and work, live or attend school in the Triangle. The artists selected will each receive a $750 honorarium.