A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle

The Triangle will see more live performing arts shows this fall with the return of a full lineup from Carolina Performing Arts (CPA)—the first since early 2022. NC State Live! also released its season announcement this week as it heads into its 50th season.

“This season we reconnect and move forward. We are excited to welcome back longtime artistic partners and introduce a few surprises,” Alison M. Friedman, the James and Susan Moeser executive and artistic director at Carolina Performing Arts, wrote in a press release. “After such a long period of disruption and detachment, we look forward to reviving our shared sense of belonging here at Carolina.”

CPA's season kicks off on September 23 with a performance by The Soul Rebels, accompanied by special guest Big Freedia; other season highlights include Carolina’s Africa Fest 2022 in October, two nights of performances of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's latest work, What Problem?, and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in December.

Southern Futures, an initiative that CPA has run since 2021, will enter a new season led by artist-in-residence Rhiannon Giddens; next spring will see a performance of Giddens's new opera, Omar.

NC State Live!, meanwhile, kicks off the season with a 50th-anniversary block party on September 18. The event, which is free to the public, will feature performances by larger-than-life puppeteer company Squonk.

Season highlights include musical performances by Gullah band Ranky Tanky and Ukrainian folk group DakhaBrakha; NC State LIVE! is also joining forces with the American Dance Festival, Carolina Performing Arts, and Duke Arts for a presentation of Emanuel Gat Dance’s LOVETRAIN2020 at Memorial Hall.

