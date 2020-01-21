Twenty North Carolina Organizations Receive National Endowment for the Arts Grants

Photo by Sarah Marguier They Are All

Last week, the National Endowment for the Arts announced the recipients of its 2020 Arts Projects Grants. Organizations in all fifty states, as well as in D.C. and Puerto Rico, received awards. In total, 1,187 grants amounting to $27.3 million were awarded; North Carolina received $400,000. Twenty organizations across the state were awarded the grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support grants throughout the entire country that connect people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter said in a press release. “These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities.”

In North Carolina, however, the awards were largely awarded to organizations in metropolitan areas.

Eight of those organizations are based in the Triangle. In Chapel Hill, Sun Publishing Company—the organization behind Sy Safransky’s long-running literary magazine, The Sun—received a $10,000 grant to support contributor payments and an internship payment. UNC’s General Administration received a $25,000 grant for its public television series, Reel South.

In Saxapahaw, Culture Mill received a $20,000 grant to support They Are All, a collaborative dance project which casts people with Parkinson’s Disease alongside medical researchers and professional dancers (you can read Arts Editor Brian Howe’s review of the production here).

In Durham, Duke University received two grants: a $20,000 grant to support an arts education program at the Nasher Museum of Art and a $20,000 award to support Duke Performance’s Ballet Futures series. The Center for Documentary Studies also received a $30,000 award to support logistical costs for Full Frame Documentary Festival; the American Dance Festival also received a substantial $65,000 award for “commissions and performances.”

Finally, in Raleigh, North Carolina Theatre received a $10,000 grant to help fund its production of Memphis.

You can read the full list of North Carolina awardees here—and maybe start preparing your own submission for the 2021 Arts Project Grants. The next funding deadline is February 13, 2020.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.