The Maywood Will Close Its Doors For Good

Another day mired in COVID, another loved local business lost.

Yesterday, Keith Fairweather, owner of The Maywood, announced on the venue’s social media pages that the intimate Raleigh concert hall is closing its doors for good.

The 200-plus capacity venue, a haven for Metal lovers housed in an old train warehouse, hosted free/no-cover shows on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as touring acts during the week, "pairing local area musicians with regional and national touring bands," according to its website.

Located next to Trophy Brewing Co.'s onsite brewery and taproom, the concert hall started as Volume 11 Tavern in 2005, with Confessor headlining the venue's first of 15 new year's eve parties. In 2013, Volume 11 became The Maywood, operating until the pandemic hit in March of last year. For nearly two decades, the venue served as a launchpad for hundreds of local artists and bands.

Fairweather started a GoFundMe in August, stating it cost him $3,000 for every month The Maywood had to stay closed. He was hopeful the venue could open again but, as with so many other local businesses, the pandemic took its toll.

"It does suck, I put everything into it," Fairweather said in a message to the INDY this morning. He noted that the building is also currently home to a recording studio and 20 band rehearsal rooms with two more planned. "As far as what comes next, we'll see. Something is always waiting around the corner."

