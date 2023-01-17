Triangle Artist Teams Up With Best-Selling Author to Create New Children’s Book About Slavery
Author Kwame Alexander and artist Dare Coulter kick off a nine-city national book tour on Thursday.
Night School Bar Gets a Brick-and-Mortar
The Durham bar will also play host to the program’s night classes, reading groups, and seminars for adults.
Time Is a Terrible and Beautiful Thing in Durham Poet Laura Jaramillo’s New Collection, “Making Water”
Readers may feel like they cross the Eno itself, touching different shorelines—only to remember, in the end, it’s all one river.
Bookstore and DIY Readings Breathe New Life into the Triangle’s Literary Community
“It’s not an activity mediated by an algorithm or with any economical motives,” Paradiso co-founder Marta Nuñez says. “I think those spaces are very needed right now. People are very isolated.”
“Art of the State” Offers a Vital, Sprawling Survey of North Carolina’s Rich Arts Legacy
As a survey of North Carolina’s distinctive contemporary art scene, the book succeeds as a thoughtful visual record of where we are now. The remaining question is the future.
A New Book by Wilmington Author Larry Thomas Explores North Carolina’s Rich Jazz Heritage
“Carolina Shout!” chronicles jazz across the state, from its unsung musicians to those who have cast a bigger light.
Liza Wolff-Francis Begins Tenure as 2023-2024 Carrboro Poetry Laureate
Dispatches from the West End Poetry Festival.
With Bull City Griot, Paul Scott Is On a Book-Giving Mission
For nearly two decades, Scott has posted up in Durham’s West End, giving away books about Black American and African history.
In a New Memoir, the Travels of Frances Mayes Reach from the Triangle to Tuscany, and Back Again
“I mostly see women with their journals and their novels and their sketch pads, and I think, ‘Oh, you’re so lucky. You’re going to discover something.’”
Raleigh Poet Jayme Ringleb’s Elegant Debut Collection Explores Queer Southern Love and Loss
“This might be a bit spoiler-y, but the book doesn’t end with narrative resolution. It’s more about the speaker being able to see himself as possible and the possibility of his love as a thing that exists.”
Fall Arts Preview: Ten North Carolina Titles to Look Out For
Must-read books written by local authors, from moving historical romances to thrilling sci-fi mysteries.
An Insightful New Book Offers a Counterweight to Dominant Ideas about What It Means to Eat While Being Black in America
The practices of shaming and policing Black bodies with and around food, notes author Psyche A. Williams-Forson, “arise from a broader history of trying to control our very states of being.”
The Poetry Fox Speaks: Chris Vitiello on Costumes, Street Poetry, and Shared Humanity
Since before he knew what a typewriter was, Chris Vitiello had a way with words.
Beloved Chapel Hill Author Sarah Dessen Takes a Look Back
“If I wasn’t writing, it was like having that feeling like I left the curling iron on.”
A New UNC Press Biography Paints a Portrait of the Memories, Mysteries, and Myths That Drove Charlotte Artist Romare Bearden
Bearden’s work is evidence that one can go home, if only in memory.
North Carolina Student Competes in the Poetry Out Loud National Championship
Gabriella Burwell, a junior at Knightdale High School, opted to recite “Black Matters” by Keith S. Wilson and “The Ballad of Birmingham” by Dudley Randall, as well as a poem by Booker T. Washington.
‘Planes,’ a Confident Debut Novel, Centers on the CIA’s Dark, Real-Life Use of a Rural North Carolina Airstrip for Renditions
“Everything has its dailiness, including things that we think of as rupturing daily life.”
Raleigh Author Makes a Case for Rewriting the Cultural Scripts Around Motherhood
“We are getting the message that if you mother, it should be the thing that colors everything else in your life. And if you don’t mother, you’re not living in Technicolor.”
Erica Plouffe Lazure’s Intimate Short Story Collection Is Threaded Together by a Shared Setting in the Semifictional Town of Mewborn, NC
“This book is a work of fiction, but in many ways, I feel myself in the book.”
‘A Series of Fortunate Events’ Festival Explores the Many Definitions of Movement
The Arts Access series runs through Tuesday, August 30.
Treva B. Lindsey Writes With and For Black Women and Girls
“I believe so strongly in Black women’s and girls’ ability to create new worlds because we have done it before.”
