This Saturday, Drop By Indigena's Virtual Live Poetry Reading

× Expand photo courtesy of the subject Ina Cariño in the first Indigena reading at VAE Raleigh in December.

Indigena: Live Poetry Reading

Saturday, May 2, 5 p.m.

In December, the Raleigh poet Ina Cariño launched Indigena, an ongoing reading series by and for people of color, queer people, and disabled people. As Cariño put it in an interview with the INDY, she envisioned the series as a "much-needed space for creatives of color to express important, topical themes, including social justice issues, through artistic means."

This Saturday's reading, the third in the series, was originally scheduled to take place on April 5 at VAE Raleigh, but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Readings are now moving forward virtually, however. The rescheduled reading will now take place this Saturday, May 2, at 5 p.m., with readings from the poets Tyree Daye, Caleb Bartholomew, Allison Darcy, and Eduardo C. Corral.

Corral teaches at N.C. State and is the author of Guillotine, which is forthcoming from Graywolf Press in August of this year, and which the poet Diane Seuss describes as "an erotics of loneliness, a deep song of exile, of indefinable yearning."

Daye, who is a graduate of N.C. State's creative writing program, is from Youngsville and has had a notable past two years: he has a title forthcoming from Copper Canyon Press and and is the recipient of the 2019 Whiting Writers Award, a distinction that puts him among the ranks of writers like Tracy K. Smith and Tony Kushner.

Darcy is also an MFA graduate of N.C. State's creative writing program and has work that can be found in places like The Tishman Review, Jewish Currents, and Nat. Brut. Bartholomew is a fourth-year literature student at NC State, meanwhile, who is heading off to Oxford in the fall to study the literature of the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Not every medium translates perfectly to virtual spaces, but hearing a writer read their own words aloud is impactful, wherever you are, and poetry is, perhaps one of the best contenders for raw, resonant livestreaming.

