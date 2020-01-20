Fight or Flight Comics and Ultimate Comics Are Picking Out Drapes Together

× Expand photo courtesy of Ultimate Comics DC Comics figurines at Ultimate Comics Raleigh

The team-up is a fine old comic book tradition, so Ultimate Comics and Fight or Flight Comics are joining forces to take on the ravening hordes of Raleigh comics and pop-culture fans.

In March, Fight or Flight will close its Shops at Falls Village store, though its owners will retain ownership as the staff moves to the Capital Boulevard branch of Ultimate's mini-empire.

Ultimate Comics, the locally owned shop that puts on NC Comicon in Raleigh and Durham, also has stores in Cary and Chapel Hill.

Fight or Flight customers will start picking up their subscriptions at Ultimate mid-March. The old shop will close by the end of the month. It’s selling off its stock, Daniel Foust says, because Ultimate’s got plenty.

Foust is one of the owners of Fight or Flight, with Charles Covar and Casey Kelly.

“It’s important to acknowledge that between the two of us, Ultimate Comics certainly has a larger imprint and history among the Raleigh comic community," Foust says. "That said, this merger is about bringing together two great stores that each have their own strength and loyal customer bases.”

Foust says the partnership will allow Fight or Flight to throw its energy behind NC Comicon, incorporate elements of its look and culture into Ultimate Comics Raleigh, and add its strength in manga and independent comics.

“We were both running great and growing shops,” says Ultimate Comics owner Alan Gill. “But I was feeling stretched thin, and they had a lease coming to an end. So a casual joke about mashing the stores together became a discussion on our strengths and weaknesses and how merging would be beneficial to both of us.”

In a crowded comics market, it might be the crossover event of the spring.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

