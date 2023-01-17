Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is a Carefully Calibrated Blend of Deadpan Humor and Affectionate Satire
“White Noise” doesn’t behave like a traditional feature film of any genre. You don’t know what the next moment will bring. That’s what makes it so thrilling, so absurd, and so weirdly familiar.
In “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg Draws Back the Curtain on His Childhood and Budding Love of Film
This is the director’s most personal film, no doubt, but for longtime admirers, it’s second-tier Spielberg all the way.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Tells a Stirring Story of Communal Grief
As we remember T’Challa and the life of Chadwick Boseman, the film’s end lives up to its name, Wakanda Forever. With a delightful surprise, it breaks the melancholy mood and reminds us that the Black Panther will forever live on.
“She Said” Is a Quiet, Gripping Procedural About the Fall of Harvey Weinstein
“She Said” is appropriately self-aware that it is telling the story of a necessary movement that has sputtered and faltered and is still at the very beginning.
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” and “I Love My Dad,” Reviewed
A jubilant documentary and a cringe-inducing comedy about a catfishing father.
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is Back in Person This Summer
“We’ve been able to keep the spirit of Full Frame alive through the virtual events, but as we all know, nothing really compares to the energy of being in-person with people and gathered in community to watch these films.”
Hole in None: A Well-Crafted Comedy about a Terrible British Golfer Offers Summer Respite
“The Phantom of the Open” induces pleasant feelings the old-fashioned way, by earning them with stylish comedy.
This Week May Be Your Only Chance to See the Elusive Indie Film ‘Memoria’ in North Carolina
‘Memoria’ is being rolled out like a traveling art exhibition, playing in limited theaters across North America week to week. The film has the feeling of an event, a destination.
The Summer Promises a Strong Slate of Outdoor Films
Outdoor films may have taken off out of necessity, but they provide a unique cinematic experience.
Anne Gomez Gets a Quizzical Portrait in the Short Local Film ‘Niblets’
Defense lawyer by day, skronk-rocker by night, and round-the-clock hater of corn.
Director Roger Michell’s Last Film, ‘The Duke,’ Is a Charming Caper About a Legendary 1961 Art Heist
The Duke is a throwback kind of movie—an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser with a quietly brilliant script and great lead performances from old pros Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.
The Story of the Relationships Behind the Powerful New Branchettes Documentary, ‘Stay Prayed Up’
A friendship between Phil Cook and Sister Lena Mae Perry, matriarch of the Branchettes, turned into a preservation project and gospel documentary that transferred soul to screen.
Ten Films to Catch at This Year’s Full Frame Documentary Film Festival
This year’s festival, which runs April 7-10, features 37 titles from 18 countries—22 feature films and 15 shorts.
Jenny Slate and Charlie Day Revive Romantic Comedy Formulas In ‘I Want You Back’
Their plan is so crude, outrageous, and morally bankrupt that clearly it’s bound to blow up in their faces spectacularly. But that’s precisely why we tune in.
Helga Davis and Shara Nova Plunged a Live Musical Performance into the Deep Well of Their Personal Connection
The multiscreen film they drew up, ‘Ocean Body,’ screens at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio this week.
In Its Search for Historical Truth, Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Is Lush with Twists, Curves, and Swerves
This is top-shelf filmmaking but again, those colors! Pedro Almodóvar clearly lives in a different world than the rest of us poor bastards.
“The Greatest Film Series in the World” Returns to The Carolina Theatre This Winter and Spring
For nearly half my life, this series, which launched in the fall of 1998, has been a friend.
Winston-Salem Theater A/Perture Cinema, Is One of Sundance Film Festival’s Seven Satellite Screening Locations
The downtown movie house will show eight of the festival’s feature films and three shorts during the last weekend of Sundance, January 28–30.
Dance Film Meets Cringe Comedy in the Latest Chapter of Anna Barker’s Unfinished Autobiography
“I think there’s always some moment of realization of not wanting to be taken advantage of. Sometimes it happens slowly. I am not interested in putting a bow on any of this, right? Because life is not like that. The struggle never goes away.”
Actor Mahershala Ali’s Star Power Is in Overdrive in ‘Swan Song’
Is this the deepest film ever made? Hardly. But it’s beautiful and thought-provoking and sad. Its central question will stick with you for days after.
A New Documentary Offers an Intimate Portrait of Julia Child, the Trailblazing Chef Who Elevated American Cooking
The success of Julia is that filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the Oscar-winning duo behind ‘RBG’ and ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray,’ realized Child’s story didn’t need much dressing to shine.
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.