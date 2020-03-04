Full Frame: The Documentary Festival Names Its 2020 Curators

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz Jessica Edwards and Gary Hustwit

Last Thursday, Full Frame Documentary Festival announced that its upcoming thematic programming will be curated by the filmmakers Jessica Edwards and Gary Hustwit.

Last year's thematic programming was curated by the filmmaker RaMell Ross (you can read the INDY's in-depth interview with Ross, from last year, online here). Curators from past years include Amir Bar-Lev, Jennifer Baichwal, and Steve James.

"As filmmakers, they’ve brought the creative acts of an incredible range of artists, from Mavis Staples to Dieter Rams, into view," artistic director Sadie Tillery said in a press release. "They have a way of finding the spark in the creator’s eye—their films share the magic, and the gravity, artists experience in making something new and putting themselves out there.”

Hustwit has directed thirteen films. Helvetica—an elegant feature-length film about, yes, the ubiquitous font—explored the obsessive world of typography. Other films like Objectified, Workplace, and Urbanized apply a stylish psychological lens to the objects and systems people tend to take for granted.

Edwards premiered her debut feature-length film about Mavis Staples, Mavis!, on HBO in 2016. She is the recipient of a 2017 Peabody for distinguished achievement in documentary filmmaking, and has worked with filmmakers like Sofia Coppola, David Lynch, and the Coen Brothers. Her documentary shorts include Tugs, The Landfill, and Slowerblack.

The annual documentary festival will take place Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 5 in downtown Durham. The full line-up has not yet been announced; tickets and passes are available here.

