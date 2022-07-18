Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is Back in Person This Summer

The frame just got fuller: the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is back to in-person with its Summer Road Show taking place in Durham's Central Park.

This is the first time the beloved festival is back on the big screen since the start of the pandemic. Screenings are scheduled to take place every other Monday in August to present three outdoor documentary films for free to the Triangle community, says Full Frame Marketing Director Emily Foster.

“It’s been about two and a half years, so we're really, really excited to finally be back in the community and welcoming audiences back to see some films on the big screen with us,” Foster says.

While Full Frame has worked hard to put on virtual festivals and keep the community engaged each year since the pandemic began, Foster says being back in person will be a breath of fresh air.

“We've been able to keep the spirit of Full Frame alive through the virtual events, but as we all know, nothing really compares to the energy of being in-person with people and gathered in community to watch these films,” Foster says.

This summer, the first three outdoor screenings will be Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story on August 1, Storm Lake on August 15, and Mama Bears on August 29. All of these Durham-centric films have been shown at Full Frame’s virtual screenings over the last couple years, but this August marks the first time they’ll ever be shown in person, says Foster.

“The first screening, which is Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story, was actually supposed to be the opening night film of the 2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival—so it's pretty special that it gets to be the first film that we screen in person with our audiences,” Foster says.

All of the films are free and open to the public in order to gather a big audience and ensure that the festival is accessible to as many community members as possible.

“Come ready to enjoy some films, have some fun, and really just be ready for a good experience outdoors to watch some movies under the stars,” Foster says.

