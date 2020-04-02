Watch the Premiere of Local Sci-Fi Film "Gill" at Noon

× Expand Photo courtesy of the filmmaker Caitlin Wells in Gill

Back in February 2019, on the occasion of a screening at The Cary Theater, we wrote of Raleigh-based independent filmmaker Kieran Moreira's Gill:

The sci-fi short stars Caitlin Wells, who left Durham for New York City but is well-remembered in the area for her stage work as a director (Yes to Nothing) and an actor (Orlando). It begins like a simple adventure, with Wells’s astronaut character testing out a teleportation device on an irradiated desert planet. But something more contemporary and socially charged soon emerges in her communication with the man at the other end of her headset. We got an early look, and the film shines with strong production values, satire, suspense, and a typically charismatic performance from Wells.

At noon today, Gill is finally available to see outside of the festival and screening circuit (where it picked up numerous awards), with an online premiere coming to YouTube at noon today. Check out the trailer below while you're waiting for the drop in half an hour, which you can watch here.

