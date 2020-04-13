This Week, Become a Cinephile and Join Duke's Stream/Society

× Expand Photo courtesy of the filmmaker Screenshot from "Falling" by Josh Yip '20

For nearly 30 years, the Duke University Arts of the Moving Image (AMI)’s Screen/Society has brought free, eclectic film programming to the Triangle area. While crowded theaters are a thing of the recent past, that programming is still being made available, and the Screen/Society is transforming, temporarily, into a "Stream/Society."

Beginning Monday, April 13, the Stream/Society will be sharing the 2020 AMI Student Film Awards Program for free online viewing for one week only. The 66-minute program features 14 original films selected by a panel of faculty jurors. Each piece was created by Duke students during the 2019-2020 school year. These shorts cover a breadth of styles, ranging from documentary to animated to experimental.

This year, the program includes an interactive component. Viewers who have watched all student works are invited to vote for their favorite film in an Audience Choice Award. (Use the password “Stream/Society" when accessing the survey.) Voting closes on Sunday, April 19 and winners will be announced the week of April 20.

The caliber of student pieces represents a continued interest in film studies at Duke. In February, the university announced that it will begin offering a new Cinematic Arts major concentration and minor this fall under the Visual & Media Studies department. Cinematic Arts will replace the current AMI certificate.

Stream/Society will continue to offer online streaming programming for the near future. To stay up-to-date on future events, join their email list, check back on their website, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

