Let's All Go to the Movies, Feb. 7 Edition

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Warner Brothers Margot Robbie in "Birds of Prey"

The INDY uses a five-star rating scale. Unstarred films have not been reviewed by our writers.

OPENING TODAY:

Birds of Prey—An irreverent superhero flick about the supervillain Harley Quinn. Rated R.

ONGOING:

1917—Epic war drama about two soldiers tasked with sending a message that could save 1,600 soldiers. Rated R.

Bad Boys for Life—Buddy cop comedy about a midlife crisis. Produced by Will Smith. Rated R.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood—Audiences can’t get enough of Mr. Rogers content, and for good reason. In this rendition, Matthew Rhys plays a journalist assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, played by a perfectly-cast Tom Hanks. Rated PG.

Doctor Sleep—Stephen King sequel to The Shining. Rated R.

Dolittle—Robert Downey Jr. plays the eccentric veterinarian in this fantasy action reprisal. Rated PG.

Ford v. Ferrari—Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in a biographical sports drama about a legendary race. Rated PG-13.

Frozen 2— In search of the origins of her powers, Elsa and her sister Anna strike out beyond their frosty homeland. Rated PG.

★★★ The Gentleman—Guy Ritchie, the undisputed kingpin of the British gangster film, is back with a high-energy action-comedy. Rated PG-13. —Glenn McDonald

Gretel and Hansel—Horror fantasy remake of the fairy tale about two children whose hike goes awry. Rated PG-13.

The Grudge—Real estate difficulties (among other things) are exacerbated when a cursed suburban house goes on the market. Rated R.

★★★★ A Hidden Life—Terrence Malick has some things to say about the dark lure of fascism and the puzzling complicity of certain evangelical groups, in this WWII story, but his vision is too grand to be confined to allegory or even history. Rated PG-13. —GM

Jojo Rabbit—Black comedy about a German boy who discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic. Rated PG-13.

Jumanji: The Next Level—This adventure comedy picks up where the 1995 flick left off. Rated PG-13.

Just Mercy—Based on the book of the same name, this film tells the story of Bryan Stevenson, a young lawyer defending a client who is unjustly on death row. Rated PG-13.

Like a Boss—Things go awry for raunchy and ambitious duo Mia (Tiffany Hadish) and Mel (Rose Bryne) when things sour with a beauty tycoon. Rated R.

★★½ Pain and Glory—In this auto-fictional exercise, the director Pedro Almodóvar is honest about his life but guarded about his psyche. Rated R. —Marta Núñez Pouzols

Parasite—This highly-anticipated social satire from filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho is crammed with dark twists and intricate metaphors. Rated R.

★★★ Queen & Slim—A bad date turns into a manhunt after Queen and Slim kill a police officer in self-defense. Had it avoided the more moralistic clichés of the crime melodrama, it could have been more compelling. Rated R. —Ryan Vu

Richard Jewell—Clint Eastwood reconsiders the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of bombing the 1996 Olympics. Rated R.

The Rhythm Section—Blake Lively plays a woman hellbent on revenge after her family is murdered in a plane crash. Rated R.

★★★ Uncut Gems— Loud and brash, with extreme close-ups and a discordant score ratcheting up the unease, this Safdie brothers flick stars Adam Sandler as a jeweler who places a high-stakes bet. Rated R. —Neil Morris

Underwater—Kristen Stewart stars in a science-fiction flick—which is perhaps not for those who are claustrophobic or scared of water—about a crew of underwater researchers terrorized by mysterious creatures. Rated PG-13.

Waves—An emotional movie about a suburban African-American family navigating loss. Rated R.

