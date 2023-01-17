The Must-See Winter Performances Coming to the Triangle
From Shakespeare to RENT, here are the performances hitting Triangle stages this winter.
Director Rebecca Holderness on Her Burning Coal Theatre Company Production of “Silent Sky”
“It was an opportunity to give an audience a close-up, personal—and hopefully, beautiful—experience of that process of needing to know what the truth is: where we are, what does it mean, with as much rigor as possible.”
A Showcase of a Small-Town Tap Ensemble That’s Gone Big, and a Transgressive Production of “Emma”
A preview and a review of two local productions.
Save a Few Squeaky Wheels, “A Doll’s House, Part Two” Is Thought-Provoking and Robust
Can RedBird successfully play dramatic dodgeball, timing shows and intermissions against trains that don’t always run on time?
Reviews of Four Significant Local October Productions
Productions from the Justice Theater Project, Burning Coal Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, and Theatre in the Park.
New Triangle Venues Help Fill In the Gaps for Performing Arts Companies
Any stage manager will tell you: the real drama’s always offstage.
Amid an Uptick in Local Theater Companies, a Venue Shortage Is Causing Concern
Over two-thirds of the region’s 90-odd theater and dance companies are itinerant, with no permanent rehearsal or performance spaces of their own.
New Theater Companies Give Durham a Groundswell of New Growth
Five new groups join Switchyard Theatre Company in mounting productions running through November.
Fall Arts Preview: Six Theatrical Productions to See
Plays by Playmakers, Burning Coal Theatre, Theater Raleigh, and more.
Tap Dance Star Luke Hickey Returns to the Triangle to Headline ADF’s Fall Weekend Season
“A Little Old, A Little New”—which local audiences will see next weekend at the NC Museum of Art—is an unabashed love letter to the dance form’s deep roots in jazz clubs.
A Collaborative Dance Troupe Takes Flight in Hillsborough
HIDA, Hillsborough’s fledgling new dance troupe, is collaborative and creative.
Ira David Wood III and Daughter Evan Rachel Wood Bring a Gripping Psychological Family Drama to Stage
‘The Father’ runs through August 21 at Theatre in the Park.
A Documentary Theater Project Examines the State of Motherhood Today
“American mothers are exhausted. They’re just drowning,” dramaturg Emily Boyd Dahab says.
Tim Heidecker on His “No More Bullshit” Character
The comedian will perform at The Carolina Theatre on Sunday, July 31.
Switchyard Theatre Is Bringing Dramatic Arts Back to a Distinctly Local Audience
Switchyard Theatre Company is resurrecting the art form with ambitious productions for Triangle audiences.
‘Radioactive Practice’ Is a Radical Primer on Claiming Space
Award-winning choreographer Abby Zbikowski’s new work at the American Dance Festival runs through July 2.
Theatre Raleigh’s Performance of ‘Yellow Face’ Is Sharp and Timely
As a biracial Asian American myself, who straddles Asian identity and whiteness, this comedy feels especially apt.
Raleigh Little Theatre’s Production of ‘In the Heights’ Is a Sparkling, Spirited Pinnacle of Community Theater
“Oftentimes, arts groups say they want to work with the Latino community, and say, ‘Here’s some tickets,’” executive director Iliana Santillán says. “But the way RLT has developed this partnership really speaks to their core values.”
A Rundown of This Year’s Thrilling American Dance Festival Lineup
Over the next month and a half, its 15 programs encompass modern dance’s past, present, and future.
ShaLeigh Dance Works’ Bold, Immersive Performance, enVISION, Opens the American Dance Festival in Durham This Week
“It’s about sharing an experience, and about stepping into the shoes of people that live in a world that’s not dominated by sight,” says artistic director ShaLeigh Comerford.
