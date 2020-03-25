The Stream Warriors: Local Artists to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown, Part 1

As artists take to livestreams and videos, we're documenting the new performance archive emerging before our eyes.

On March 22, none other than PHIL COOK played a lengthy backyard set to raise money for NorthStar Church of the Arts' Durham Artist Relief Fund (donate). See the video and other NorthStar Live content here.

Cosmic country darlings BLUE CACTUS checked in with a 45-minute Facebook livestream full of songs, chat, and even a bit of story-time. "We're still in the process of getting the technology in place to help us deliver a higher-quality experience, but we did this last week for the kids and families who are unable to go to school now," Steph Stewart says. Support Blue Cactus via Patreon.

CAROLINA BALLET is offering free virtual performances, with new uploads on Tuesdays and Fridays. Right now, you can watch In the Gray, while fan favorites Frankenstein and Boléro are promised to come. Support Carolina Ballet here.

Shortly before canceling an international tour, CURTIS ELLER'S AMERICAN CIRCUS did its last full-band gig for the foreseeable future in a Facebook livestream last week. Follow Eller on Instagram or Facebook to keep up with his solo concerts and "Fireside Chats." "In turbulent times, it's natural for people to look to banjo players for guidance!" Eller says, with the same self-deprecating humor as in our story this week.

This week was to be the first-ever JEWISH AUTHORS BOOK FESTIVAL at the Levin Jewish Community Center. And it still is! The festival has simply pivoted to the video-conferencing app Zoom. You can sign up and donate here.

Finally, for now, let's watch a documentary by Raleigh filmmaker Evan Kidd. RUN OF THE PICTURE is about a track star named Johnny Dutch, a filmmaker himself, who is training for the Olympics.

"We were doing film festivals and local premieres," Kidd says. "However, during the virus all that is a wash. So yesterday, in fitting timing after the Olympics announced there would be no games this year, we decided to premiere the film on YouTube."

Watch Run of the Picture below, which was made in the Triangle over the course of five years.

