Sylvester Williams, Durham City Council

Name as it appears on the ballot: Sylvester Williams

Age: 66

Party affiliation: Independent

Campaign website: N/A

Occupation & employer: Pastor The Assembly At Durham Christian Center

Years lived in Durham: All of my life except for time in school in Atlanta.

1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?

No. I would advocate for more affordable housing, go back to appraisals being done every eight years instead of every four years, take advantage of the Opportunity Zones to create employment in low-income areas, have set asides for black male contractors, adding more police with an emphasis on hiring from within the city of Durham, incentivize major corporations relocating to Durham to support subsidizing affordable housing in lower income areas, stop discrimination against places of worship and upgrade recreational parks.

2) Please identify the three most pressing issues you believe the city faces and how you believe the city should address them.

Affordable Housing, poverty and the escalating rate of homicides and shootings are my top priorities.

1.The $95 million bond that was passed has not created new affordable housing. I would push for more affordable housing to be created using money from the bond. I would also advertise and push the low-income tax credits that are available to supplement affordable housing.

2. Even though we have elected officials that are black, the poverty rate for blacks in Durham continues to be problematic. Although the city is thriving economically, its poverty and child poverty rates, at 18.5% and 27% respectively, are higher than state and national numbers. The most impoverished group in Durham is black people. Black male contractors need to receive set asides to help address the issue along pushing businesses to take advantage of the Opportunity Zones tax breaks for creating jobs in low-income areas of Durham.

3.The former police chief did not get any additional police officers as requested. Now we see shootings and homicides escalating. I would push for more police officers in the areas most affected by shootings and homicides. To hire police officers from the city of Durham would build a better reputation of trust with the citizens of Durham.

3) What in your record as a public official or other experience demonstrates your ability to be effective as a member of the city council and as an advocate for the issues that you believe are important?

I was a financial analyst for First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. In this role I managed a billion-dollar portfolio and also studied economic indicators affecting the stock market. Those indicators are the main drivers of our national, state and local economies. In addition, I was Vice-Chair for Economic Development for the Durham Committee on The Affairs of Black People and Chair for Economic Development for the Durham Business and Professional Chain. My role as a Pastor and follower of Christ Jesus the Only Begotten Son of the Living God has given me access to people from the richest to the poorest, different races and nationalities. I have also traveled internationally where we have supported orphanages, building wells and supply food to some of the more destitute people.

4) What’s the best or most important thing the city council has done in the past year? Alternatively, name a decision you believe the council got wrong or an issue you believe the city should have handled differently. Please explain your answer.

Passing the housing bond was a significant positive for the city. Not giving the former polices chief her request for additional police officers was very wrong. Homicides and shootings are increasing in Durham. 911 calls are being delayed.

5) The city has seen an uptick in gun homicides since 2018, including recent tragic deaths of children. Gun violence is obviously a multifaceted problem with no simple solution. But, in your view, what can or should the city be doing to stem the tide of violence that it isn’t doing now?

Increase the number of police officers. Make it a priority to hire police officers from Durham who can better relate to citizens of Durham. Improve recreational facilities for the youth to give them something positive to do and continue to put money for vocational skills.

6) Do you support transferring 15 positions from the Durham Police Department to the newly created Community Safety Department for its new pilot programs? How should the city further grow the Community Safety Department if the pilot programs are successful?

Mental health is an issue that should be addressed, especially with the impact of the pandemic. However, one should not be supported at the expense of the other. Greater community involvement from public officials would help.

7) Given the influx of people and money Durham has seen in recent years, and recent plans for Google and Apple to open offices in the area, gentrification has become a major concern in East Durham but also in other neighborhoods close to downtown. In what ways can or should the city intervene?

The city of Durham should use DuPont as a model. DuPont, a major corporation supports the building of affordable housing. Google and Apple should be given incentives or guidance to do the same thing.

8) How should the city address housing for people who currently make less than the $15/hour minimum wage? How can the city ensure more people make the current living wage?

My experience as a financial analyst showed me that increasing the minimum wage only increases the cost of everything else, with Seattle and San Francisco being great examples. They have minimum wage over $15 an hour but low-income people still cannot afford to stay in those places. Incent corporations to create affordable housing and use the recently housing bond to create newly built affordable housing.

9) What are the city’s most pressing transit needs? How should the city expand bus services to reach more riders?

Use the money from the failed light rail to create more busing routes and also increase the frequency of bus runs.

10) How should the council improve transit infrastructure for cyclists, who aren’t protected from traffic by physical barriers and don’t always have options for coordinated bike lanes?

Roads in the poorer parts of Durham have been largely neglected. Traffic on many roads are not conducive to bicycle riding during rush hour. There needs to be a more comprehensive plan to address the impediments to bicycling.

11) How do you think the city’s policy of Expanding Housing Choices will work to increase density in Durham’s urban core? Will the policy work to create more mixed-income communities? Should it work this way? What more could be done to add density or relieve pressures on home values?

Zoning is a major issue. Housing density is not consistent across the city. Instead of appraising homes every four years the city needs to return to every eight years.

12) New census data shows that 19 percent of Durham’s Black residents live under the poverty line, while about 7 percent of whites and a third of Hispanic residents do. A 2020 Racial Equity Task Force report found growing wealth disparities between Black and white residents that were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. How (if it all) do you think the city should use the report’s findings to make the city a more equitable one for all residents?

Black male contractors need to receive set asides to help address the issue along pushing businesses to take advantage of the Opportunity Zones tax breaks for creating jobs in low-income areas of Durham. Give low-income households money to learn a vocational skill.

13) The city council established a Durham Workers’ Rights Commission in 2019. What do you feel it has achieved so far? What should its role and focus be, and how should it achieve its goals? Has the city supported it adequately?

I am not familiar with any accomplishments. I think it is a group.

14) What is the city doing currently to ensure environmental sustainability in new construction? What more could it be doing?

Very little.

15) If there are other issues you would like to discuss, please do so here.

Comment on this questionnaire at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.