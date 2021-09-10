Durham Candidates for Mayor and City Council

2021 Durham Election Guide

Durham’s City Council staggers its elections and its six council members, plus the mayor, each serve two-year terms. This year, the mayor’s seat is wide open, after incumbent mayor Steve Schewel declined to run for re-election to a third term. Wards I, II, and III also feature races, with incumbent council members seeking re-election in Wards I and II. A primary election for mayor and seats for Wards I and II take place October 5, with the top two vote getters in each race advancing to the general election on November 2. Early voting in Durham’s municipal primary begins next week for these three seats, and we will make endorsements in all three races. The Ward III seat drew only two candidates, so they will automatically advance to the general election ballot. We will not endorse in this race as candidate AJ Williams is the son of our staff writer, Thomasi McDonald, who covers Durham. Read questionnaires from some of the candidates below and check back this Wednesday for our endorsements!

Mayoral Candidates

Rebecca Barnes | Questionnaire

Charlitta Burrus

Javiera Caballero

Sabrina Davis | Questionnaire

Jahnmaud Lane

Elaine O’Neal | Questionnaire

Daryl Quick

Council — Ward 1

Waldo Fenner

DeDreana Freeman | Questionnaire

Marion Johnson | Questionnaire

Council — Ward 2

Robert Curtis

Mark-Anthony Middleton | Questionnaire

Sylvester Williams | Questionnaire

Council — Ward 3

AJ Williams

Leonardo Williams | Questionnaire

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.