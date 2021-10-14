Steve Rao, Morrisville Town Council

Name as it appears on the ballot: Steve S. Rao

Age: 51

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.steverao.com

Occupation & employer: Of Counsel, State Federal Strategies, Business Development Consultant

Years lived in Morrisville: 21

1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the town council do differently or better over the course of your term?

It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Morrisville for the past decade. It has taken vision, investment, and a great team to be named an All America City by the National Civic League- celebrating our diversity, inclusion, and innovation.

During my decade of service, I have supported investments in transportation, schools, parks, technology, to ensure our citizens can truly “Live Connected and Live Well in Morrisville.

My top priority is to continue to lead the Town to be the best place to Live, Work and Play in the state and nation. We do need to make sure we have more Affordable Housing in our Town, so more residents can live and work in the Town. This would represent a great opportunity for the Town to support our retail, small businesses, particularly in a Post Pandemic world.

We need to be bold, and be more aggressive in investing in innovation, growing start ups in Morrisville, and to make sure that we are also balancing rapid growth with the quality of life for our citizens. We need to do a better job implementing and having in place balanced growth policies which slow down denser development closer to residential areas, preserve more open space which we have already done with a unanimous approval of our Land Use Plan.

2. Given the direction of Morrisville government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?

Recently, the Town of Morrisville was recognized as an All America City by the National Civic League, and we consistently are ranked as one of the top cities and Towns to live in the state and nation by publications like Money Magazine and Niche. I am proud to have been a part of the decisions and investments which have transformed the Town of Morrisville into one of the best places to live, work and play.

The greatest challenge we face, however, is the rapid growth taking place in Western Wake County, which is congesting our roads and we also have overcrowding in our schools as well, which can lead to frequent reassignments. We need to have a more balanced and smart growth approach.

A balanced growth approach would involve slowing down denser development near residential areas, preserve more open space, and only approve developments which invest in road construction, sidewalk connectivity, greenways, and parks/open space.

3. What are three of the most pressing issues the town currently faces? How would you propose to address them?

Transportation and Road Congestion: This is an increasing problem as our Town is experiencing rapid growth every day and over 50,000 people work in Morrisville on any given day.

DOT revenues continue to decline with more fuel efficient and electric vehicles on the road so we need to invest more in Transportation Projects, leveraging federal funding where available along with Municipal Bonds.

My proposal to address this issue is to focus on Road Projects in the Town, which I did in 2013, when former Mayor Stohlman and I brought to the Council the idea of focusing on Morrisville Carpenter Road Widening, which is now underway, and is a $9 million LAAP funded project. In addition, we have successfully through 2012 Bonds, executed the McCrimmon Extension and will be hoping to complete the Airport Boulevard Extension if we can pass the $47 million. 2021 Streets, Parks, and Connectivity Bond.

Finally, I led efforts in my last two terms to establish and grow working relationships with DOT Secretaries in the McCrory Administration (Tennyson and Tata), and in the past five years, our Town has received $300 million in transportation funding from the NC STIP program. Wake County received $800 million in funding. (Data driven DOT funding formula). Moving forward, we must continue outreach efforts with Secretary Boyette, the North Carolina General Assembly, and Economic Development leadership that we need a significant acceleration of transportation funding to the Triangle Region.

Schools: With regards to Schools, we need to continue to work with the Wake County School Board to ensure that we are getting a new middle school and High School in Morrisville. Wake County Schools did purchase 44 acres near ParkSide Elementary for the possible construction of a combined Middle School/High School, and we are very excited to work with Wake Tech RTP for an Early Career Stem High School in the very near future.

Affordable Housing: With housing prices continuing to rise, we need to increase the percentage of our housing stock in Morrisville to be affordable workforce housing. We took the first step in adopting an Affordable Housing Plan in 2019, but now must do what we can to invest more in an Affordable Housing Program either through more Bonds to support or even an annual investment from the General Fund. Our Plan does provide for Affordable Housing tools like the Community Servant Program and Rent Assistance programs but we need to invest more in Affordable Housing and also make changes in our Land Use Plan to increase the percentage of Affordable Housing in the future build out of our Town.

My focus would be to have workforce housing for Police, Teachers, Morrisville Staff, First Responders, Firefighters, and Veterans.

Finally, we can collaborate with developers to add Affordable Housing units as part of conditional rezonings. I was proud to approve a recent multi family rezoning this year, where the developer invested $3.5 million in Affordable Housing Units.

4. What’s the best or most important thing the town council has done in the past year? Alternatively, name a decision you believe the council got wrong or an issue you believe the town should have handled differently. Please explain your answer.

This year, one of the landmark achievements was adopting our Land Use Plan, which also laid out some very exciting plans for the McCrimmon Sub Area, which will be home to the Transit Stop in Morrisville. This area will be the next area of development in Morrisville, where we can have multi family residential, mixed use development, offices, retail, and I am hoping an Innovation District as well, similar to what is being done in North Hills. We did also reduce many areas in the plan from high density back to medium density residential so we could make an effort to have more open space, and not pack so much density near single family residential.

In terms of what we could have handled differently, we are not effectively conveying facts and details regarding conditional rezonings. For example, in our last rezoning case, on 0 Slater Road, we were able to get the Developer to agree to the following conditions:

$1 million in road construction funding. $700,000 in Parks Funding (Multi Family Parkland fee revenue). $3.5 million investment in Affordable Housing.

The project is expected to bring in $81 million to Wake County Tax Bill, and $800,000 to the Property Tax Bill. These dollars can invest in our infrastructure, our parks, and our schools.

Although this rezoning represented the equivalent of a 2 cents tax increase of investment into the Town, we have a number of residents, including my opponent, who claims that we just blindly approved apartments. We did not effectively communicate the conditions of this rezoning to the Public and we need to make sure that we are working with our Communications Team to ensure that the true facts and data are shared with the public and that we did get Affordable Housing for the Town, or at least kick started it.

5. What prior experience will make you an effective member of the town council and advocate of the issues listed above? Please note any endorsements you have received that you consider significant.

I am the only candidate in this race with the experience and track record of Getting the Job Done in Morrisville. During my tenure, I have supported investments in transportation, schools, parks, and technology to ensure our citizens can truly Live Connected and Live Well in Morrisville.

I have been endorsed by the Triangle Apartment Association (Did not accept check), Indian American Impact, and a number of elected officials, including NC Senator and Democratic Minority Whip, Jay Chaudhuri, NC Senator Wiley Nickel, NC Senator Mushtaba Mohammed, Wake County Commissioner Vice Chair, Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchison, Wake County School Board Chris Heagarty, Morrisville Council Member Satish Garimella, and Cary Council Member Ya Liu.

My Track Record:

New Schools: Wake Tech RTP, Parkside Elementary, Established Education Advisory Committee.

Transportation: Worked with NC DOT to receive $250 million investment in Road projects in next ten years. (Aviation Parkway, NC 54, Louis Stephens Road) and supported the McCrimmon Extension.

Technology: Led efforts to launch Google Fiber in Morrisville, Launched Open Data and Smart City Initiatives, Established Smart City Advisory Committee.

New Jobs: Growing entrepreneurs in Morrisville Chamber with Hottovation, and worked to recruit Apple, Microsoft, Syneos Health, and Invitae to Morrisville.

Parks/Greenways: Supported $15 million investment in Parks and Greenways including Church Street Park, Northwest Park, Crabtree Hatcher Greenway, Shiloh Greenway, MAFC Renovations.

Public Safety: Supported $4 million investment in Police and Fire Department over past three years.

Affordable Housing: Voted for a $3.5 million affordable housing investment as part of a conditional rezoning.

I am very proud of the Smart City Initiatives and Open Data Portal, two programs which I spearheaded for the Council a few years ago. We look forward to great work in this area and to be the most digitally advanced and smartest city in the state and nation.

In my fourth term, I will continue to invest in Transportation, Parks/Greenways, Public Safety, Transit (Smart Shuttle), Schools, Jobs, and Affordable Housing.

I have received the endorsements of the Raleigh Realtors Association, Triangle Apartment Association, Indian American Impact, and a number of elected officials including U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D-02), NC Senator Wiley Nickel, NC Senator and Democratic Minority Whip Jay Chaudhuri, Wake County Commissioners Vice Chair Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchison, Wake County School Board Member Chris Heagarty, Morrisville Council Member Satish Garimella, and Cary Council Member Ya Liu.

6. Morrisville recently altered its zoning laws to allow for denser development. Do you agree with this decision? Given the rate of growth in Morrisville, how will you ensure that growth is well managed and enhances the town rather than detracts from it? Where does density and height fit in in planning decisions, if it does? How do you intend to balance growth with sustainability?

I agree with the decision to have density and multi family closer to offices, which is what we approved, particularly in the Mcrimmon area and the Town Center in Morrisville. I believe that this will represent a better opportunity to for our Town to have affordable/workforce housing for the many Triangle residents who work here, who can then support our shops and retail. This is an economic opportunity the Town.

In terms of managing our growth, we need to make sure moving forward for a more Balanced Growth Approach, which means that we need reduce rezonings moving forward, particularly for higher density development. Rather than stop all development or approve all development, a balanced growth approach would be smart, steady growth, where we can preserve more trees, open space, and slow but not stop the rate of growth.

Reducing density and height will help us in our sustainability efforts as well as we can make sure that we are saving trees, reduce congestion and take traffic off the roads. I also would like to require more LEED Certified Development in the Town for new development in Morrisville.

7. As with most places in the Triangle, Morrisville is grappling with issues related to affordable housing. How would you like to see the town approach affordability issues over the next few years? Should it promote apartment living, duplexes, and/or triplexes? Encourage density in single family housing? What do you believe the town is doing right? What could it do better?

(Addressed in another question as well) With housing prices continuing to rise, we need to increase the percentage of our housing stock in Morrisville to be affordable workforce housing. We took the first step in adopting an Affordable Housing Plan in 2019, but now must do what we can to invest more in an Affordable Housing Program either through more Bonds to support or even an annual investment from the General Fund. Our Plan does provide for Affordable Housing tools like the Community Servant Program and Rent Assistance programs but we need to invest more in Affordable Housing and also make changes in our Land Use Plan to increase the percentage of Affordable Housing in the future build out of our Town.

My focus would be to have workforce housing for Police, Teachers, Morrisville Staff, First Responders, Firefighters, and Veterans.

Finally, we can collaborate with developers to add Affordable Housing units as part of conditional rezonings. I was proud to approve a recent multi family rezoning this year, where the developer invested $3.5 million in Affordable Housing Units.

At the end of the day, I would support an Affordable Housing Fund, where we can invest in an Affordable Housing Program, and also put together some incentives for companies and developers to improve more Affordable Housing.

Finally, I would also go back to the Land Use Plan, and come up with a better percentage of what remaining residential in the Town needs to be Affordable Housing. We need a broad mix of residential for all residents, those who are settled and raising families, those seniors in our Community, and to the younger folks, who are jut getting started with their families.

In my fourth term, I would propose a Task Force for the Town to address this issue, which would be comprised of citizens, business leaders, Council Members, and Developers.

8. Morrisville has three bond referendum questions on the ballot this election that, if all pass, will incur a 3-cent property tax rate increase on the $37 million total. Please state whether you support the following bonds and explain why or not.

Our Strategic Plan Goals include Mobility, , Public Safety, and Liveable Neighborhoods.

This Bond invests in important projects which are linked to these very important goals:

$8 million Public Safety Improvements: The new Fire Station at Harris Mill and future fire stations will help us cut down response times for our First Responders.

$11,700,000 Streets, SIdwalks and Connectivity Bonds: The Streets Connectivity Bond will help with the mobility of our citizens through traffic congestion improvements, sidewalk and greenway connectivity, and Sidewalk/Greenway Improvements.

$17.3 million Parks, Recreations, and Public Amenities Improvements: The Parks Bonds will help enhance quality of life for our residents by executing on the Crabtree Nature Park, Morrisville Community Park, and Future Parks and Open Space Land Acquisition.

At the end of the day, this Bond will help us make the necessary investments for our Town so we can be the best place in the state to Live Connected and Live Well.

9. Morrisville is about to get its first public transit system with the launch of a free new on-demand shuttle. How else should the town grow its public transit system? How should it work to alleviate traffic congestion?

The Smart Shuttle is one of the best innovative programs which we have launched in our Town. It has only been a few weeks since launch and I am seeing many residents, use it to go to different parts of Town, and if this pattern and usage continues to increase, I do believe that we will see less cars on the roads during the day. We do not have any data yet on Ridership numbers but I do believe that this innovative on demand transit service will alleviate traffic congestion, and an additional node on Church Street should help.

10. What infrastructure needs does Morrisville currently have? How should the city address these needs and pay for them?

Stormwater: Stormwater infrastructure is critical for our efforts for a clean water supply, and this infrastructure is paid for by our Stormwater Program. I would be willing to increase the fees for this program or have more of our budget go towards this program if necessary.

Transportation: We need to continue to advocate for more Transportation Funding from the NC DOT for the Town of Morrisville, and to continue to invest in local road projects with future bonds or other modes of financing. We can also have Developers pay more for transportation infrastructure costs when they go though the Development Approval Process. In addition, I will continue to leverage my relationships with our Congressional Delegation for more federal dollars going into shovel ready projects.

Schools: As I knock on doors and interact with residents, I continue to hear frustration about overcrowded schools. We need a meeting with the School Board to accelerate the construction of the new Middle School/High School on the 44 acres purchased by the School Board near Parkside Elementary. I am also going to work with Wake Tech RTP to accelerate and assist in the completion of the Early Career STEM High School, which is in the works. Finally, I would ask the General Assembly to re instate impact fees on developers so we can fund school construction through growth.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: President Biden is calling for adding over 500,000 charging stations through his Infrastructure Bill but we need to invest more in Charging Stations in our Public Facilities and through more places in Town. I would like to see this investment come from next years’ budget.

10. Morrisville was one of several municipalities in joining Wake County in reimplementing a mask mandate recently with the resurgence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Was this the right decision? How do you feel Wake County and Wake School Board officials have handled the COVID-19 pandemic? If you don’t think the pandemic was handled well, what should have been done differently?

I am confident and stand by our decision to join the Wake County Mask Order Mandate. The CDC, medical practitioners, and the science validate that wearing masks can stop the spread of Covid 19, hence saving lives as the rate of spread is reduced. I stand by this decision and believe that Wake County Commissioners and the Wake County School Board, have made the right decisions in mandating masks in schools, and public facilities and businesses in Wake County.

11. In what ways should Morrisville promote economic development? How do plans for a downtown corridor factor into those ways (if so)?

In terms of economic development, my plan would be to focus on three areas:

Small Businesses and Start Ups: In the past few years, I have focused on developing entrepreneurs and start ups through an Innovation Program, headed by the Morrisville Innovation Foundation, known as Hottovation. I would like to see this program brought back, work with Wake Tech Launch, to support the creation and growth of start ups, especially in the Technology and Life Science Sectors. In addition, I would like to bring an Incubator to the Town of Morrisville in our Town Center Demonstration project and I have already begin those efforts. Small Business Recovery Programs: During this Pandemic, many small businesses, particularly restaurants have been hit hard, so I look forward to investing $1.4 million of our ARP funding in a small business recovery program, where we can help guide businesses to the right resources to help them grow their businesses. Mixed Use/Town Center: Our downtown plans are critical in economic development as Mixed Use Development which includes residential can help support our local businesses, and also provide many benefits to the residents since they can walk and be closer to retail, arts, parks/greenways, and also can live and work in Morrisville, which can help grow our revenues and lead to more economic growth.

12. Morrisville residents love their parks and greenways. How should the town work to preserve, improve, or expand them?

In the past decade, I am proud of my record of investing over $15 million in our Parks and Greenways System, including Northwest Park, Church Street Park, MAFC Renovations, Shiloh Greenway and the Crabtree Hatcher Greenway. I do believe that the Parks Bond on this ballot will also help us develop future parks as the best thing we can do is to invest in our parks. We can renovate and help fix up the Parks we have, and of course, expand Church Street Park for more cricket, and I also would like to see more Tennis Courts in Morrisville.

13. If there is anything else you would like to address please do so here.

This campaign has been a celebration of my decade of Service to the Town of Morrisville. I am proud of the results of our Get It Done Efforts and investments which have made us an All America City and one of the top places to live in North Carolina and the nation.

In my fourth term, I will continue to invest in these areas, focus on growing innovation, creating the jobs of the new economy, and will continue to lead the Town to be the Smartest, most digitally advanced, and inclusive Town in the country.

To view my Morrisville Playbook, please visit me at www.steverao.com!or follow me at https://www.facebook.com/SteveRaoNC/.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.