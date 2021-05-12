10 Local Beers You’ll Want to Stick in the Cooler This Summer

× Expand The Turtle Whisperer at Fullsteam Brewery Photo by Stacey Sprenz Photography

The summer months can pose a bit of a challenge, here in the Triangle. By May, locals know to expect pollen, sweltering heat, and swarms of bugs.

But the trials of summer are no match to a blindly positive attitude (‘It’ll probably cool down soon!”) and a cooler full of locally brewed beers. And as the state’s vaccination numbers rise, folks are more willing to safely meet and share a drink. To help you make the most of this summer, we put together a list of locally brewed beers to look out for. From crisp lagers to tropical fruit sours, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Erosion Theories: Strawberry Lemonade | Barrel Culture Brewing & Blending | Durham

Barrel Culture continues to innovate with exciting, fruit-forward beers. The latest in their Erosion Theories line mimics the refreshing, sweet/tart flavors of a strawberry lemonade. Perfect for sipping on a sunny day!

Drives Like An Astrovan | Trophy Brewing Co. | Raleigh

Gently bitter with a piney, slight citrus flavor, Drives Like An Astrovan is a classic example of a West Coast IPA brewed by the fine folks at Trophy Brewing Co. Fans of beers like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale or Bell’s Two Hearted should stock their cooler with Astrovan for summer BBQs.

Two Weeks Notice Wasn’t Enough | Bond Brothers Beer Co. | Cary

Brewed in honor of their sales person who recently left Bond, this 5.5% ABV pale ale is light but packs a flavorful punch. Brewed with lemondrop, citra, and mosaic hops, this beer delivers a blend of fresh pine notes and plenty of lush citrus.

The Turtle Whisperer | Fullsteam Brewery | Durham

Billed as a hoppy Kolsch, The Turtle Whisperer is a blend of old and new. This beer stays true to the traditional style and includes new-world hops. The result is a balanced beer with tropical juice flavors and a crisp, clean finish.

Shady Grove Red Raspberry Sour | Steel String Brewery | Carrboro

Shady Grove is Steel String’s annual sour release. The 2020 edition features North Carolina-grown red raspberries and was aged for over a year in Pinot Noir barrels. It’s a complex, tart, lovely beer that’s ideal for a cool, spring evening.

Strawbanero Mead | Honeygirl Meadery | Durham

Sure, it’s not beer. But you should definitely add Honeygirl mead to your summer beverage rotation. Strawbanero is a honey orange strawberry wine made with habanero peppers. This mead starts out sweet with strong berry flavors before transitioning to spicy heat.

Valve Stem | Crank Arm Brewing Co. | Raleigh

It doesn’t get much better than a cold lager on a hot day. Valve Stem from Raleigh’s Crank Arm Brewing Co. is just what the doctor ordered. This Vienna lager is slightly darker than your standard light lager but brings with it dry, crisp, and sweet malt flavors.

Pilsner | Ponysaurus Brewing Co. | Durham

Pilsner may be a simple offering from Ponysaurus, but it absolutely gets the job done. Perfect for poolside hangs or grill nights, Pilsner is brewed in the traditional Czech style featuring a soft body, herbal flavor, and refreshing finish.

Passionfruit Gose | R&D Brewing | Raleigh

Like tropical fruit juice in a can! Passionfruit Gose from R&D Brewing is a great summer pick. Packed with passionfruit aroma and flavor, this beer is guaranteed to transport you to the nearest beach.

Irish Dry Stout | The Glass Jug Beer Lab | Durham

Looking for a local option to swap in for a Guinness? Look no further. Irish Dry Stout from Durham’s The Glass Jug is classically low-alcohol, light, and crisp with subtle chocolate and coffee notes. Cap off a weekend with a crowler of Irish Dry stout.

