North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Draws Heat for Soliciting Volunteers to Work the Drive-Thru

Photo via Pexels

America’s favorite God-fearing, gay-hating, chicken-crusading fast-food chain has come under fire once again, this time for attempting to pay workers with sandwiches instead of money.

In a now-deleted July 26 Facebook post, a Chick-Fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina—best known for employing despicable North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn for five years—paired an announcement about its new drive-thru with a request for unpaid labor.

“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!,” the post read. “Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details.”

Before the post was taken down, it amassed hundreds of comments that criticized the $14 billion franchise for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which prohibits private, for-profit companies from enlisting volunteers to perform regular job duties.

In an email to the INDY, North Carolina Department of Labor communications director Jennifer Haigwood confirmed that “any private-sector employer who is covered by the FLSA is prohibited from allowing employees to volunteer services.”

“Generally, labeling a worker as a ‘volunteer’ will not remove the employer from its FLSA obligation to pay the required wages if that individual performs work that benefits the for-profit entity,” Haigwood wrote, noting that the North Carolina Department of Labor does not have any jurisdiction over volunteers or situations where there isn’t an employer-employee relationship.

In a comment under its Facebook post, the Hendersonville store responded to criticism by clarifying that “people who sign up for this chose it voluntarily” and that “we’ve had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times.”

“During the launch of our new drive thru express we offered opportunities for customers to earn free food to simply traffic direct other guests,” the store wrote in another comment, with the air of an elementary school offering free packs of Skittles to fourth graders willing to work as crossing guards. “Usually a win-win for us and the volunteer who gets free Chick-fil-A! That way, our team can focus on serving the guests in what we do best.”

In response to the INDY’s request for comment, a Chick-Fil-A spokesperson sent an email linking a recent Business Insider article in which the company claimed that it did not support the volunteer program.

"Most restaurants are individually owned and operated, and it was a program at an individually owned restaurant," the spokesperson said, adding that the Hendersonville store has decided to end the program.

The franchise is now limiting new comments on its Facebook page, though a few have broken through the algorithm.

“I just renegotiated my apartment lease renewal to include waffle fries and chicken nuggets as valid payment for my rent,” one commenter wrote on a recent post captioned “We love our team members.” “Will be in contact soon.”

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.