Crook's Corner, Beloved Cornerstone of Southern Cooking, Announces It Will Close Permanently

It's not easy to imagine a Chapel Hill without Crook's Corner. The building, which straddles the Carrboro-Chapel Hill border at 610 W. Franklin Street and is topped by a flying pink pig sculpture, was originally a fish market. In 1953, it took on a grisly history when market owner Rachel Crook was murdered in the doorway of the building.

Over the next few decades, the building cycled through new lives—taxi stand, bait and tackle shop, pool hall, abandoned relic, and a barbecue joint named Crook's Corner—until 1982, when chef Bill Neal and Gene Hamer purchased it and made it into a landmark restaurant.

On early Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant announced it is closing, effectively immediately. Shannon Healy, a former bar manager at the restaurant who is part of Crook's Corner ownership group, cites COVID-19 as a leading cause, and told the INDY that he is "devastated" by the decision he's had to make.

"It has been an incredible honor to both serve our community in our place and serve as Chapel Hill’s culinary ambassador to the wider world," a closing email from the restaurant reads. "With an incredibly heavy heart I must share the news that we are closing. The position we find ourselves in, exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis is no longer tenable."

In 1985, a rave New York Times review changed the trajectory of the small restaurant, with its gourmet treatment of low-country dishes like shrimp-and grits, and its place in the culinary iconography of the South. When Bill Neal died in 1991, local chef Bill Smith, a New Bern native, took over the restaurant and became a North Carolina celebrity in his own right. In 2019, Smith retired.

Healy says that initially, as the pandemic waned, the ownership tried to make things work.

"Anecdotally around town, we were seeing a lot of faces that we hadn't seen in a while, because of the pandemic and they were giving us a shot and were delighted to come back," Healy said over the phone on Wednesday. "But the business of the business—that didn't work. We took on debt and we couldn't pay it off during COVID—we were closed for eight months, basically."

"The thing that people see and experience at a restaurant—the food, the service, the menus—none of those things are why Crook's Corner is closing," Healy continued. "I'm very heartbroken. It's the reason I'm still in restaurants."

