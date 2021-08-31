Giorgios Bakatsias to Open New Restaurant Concept, Krill, in Downtown Durham

Forrest Mason Giorgios Bakatsias Giorgios Bakatsias Krill Restaurant Southeast Asian Food

Renowned restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias is bringing another taste of international cuisine to downtown Durham this year with Krill, a Southeast Asian inspired restaurant.

The 2,400-square-foot eatery is set to open sometime this fall at 506 Ramsuer Street, a bustling area of East Durham near brewery Ponysaurus. An exact date has not yet been announced.

Bakatsias and his company, Giorgios Hospitality Group, operate eleven restaurants across Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Flagship restaurant, Parizade, opened more than 20 years ago, followed by well-known favorites Vin Rouge and Bin 54. Bakatsias' most recent restaurant, Italian eatery Osteria Georgi, opened this spring in Chapel Hill.

According to a press release, new addition Krill, will serve "familiar Asian dishes ... with funky twists." The menu includes fried whole fish with green papaya salad with green mango, duck soup dumplings with foie gras, and peanut-crusted calamari. Alongside those dishes, patrons can enjoy a variety of sake, wine, and cocktails using "Asian flavors."

The restaurant will not only offer a unique take on Asian favorites, but also the transporting setting characteristic of Bakatsias' many restaurants. Giant lanterns will hang over the dining room, while those seated at the bar will enjoy a view of the bustling kitchen, the release stated. An outdoor dining area that seats 50 is surrounded by a lemongrass and bamboo garden.

“We’re bringing the food and culture of Southeast Asia and its coastal regions to life in a very funky and playful ‘Far East funk’ sort of way,” Bakatsias said in the release. Upon opening, Krill will also offer take-out.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.