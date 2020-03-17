Governor Cooper Closes All Bars And Restaurants To Dine-In Customers

Jade Wilson

Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday morning closing all bars and restaurants to the public for dine-in service, effective at 5 p.m. today.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue takeout service, and delivery operations will continue (Pro Tip: On most delivery services, you can request to have the driver leave the food on your porch or at the front desk, instead of handing it to you directly).

The executive order also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance, Cooper said.

The decision to close restaurants to the public mirrors that of states like New York, which shuttered its nightlife yesterday.

As of Tuesday morning, 41 North Carolina residents have tested possible for the highly-contagious virus, although no one has died. Fifteen of those patients are in Wake County and have been placed in isolation in their homes.

In the United States, there have been nearly 3,500 cases of the virus and 68 deaths, while globally over 182,000 cases have been reported with 7,500 fatalities.

President Donald Trump said Monday the societal and economic impacts of the pandemic may linger until July or August.

Check back with the INDY as we create a rolling list of restaurants still operating with takeout and delivery options.

