Live Music Returns to Beyu Caffe In Time for the Holidays

It’s been three years since anyone played or heard a lick of live music at the Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham.

Strike up the band, maestro, because that’s about to change: live music is set to return to the popular spot, just in time for the winter holidays.

The restaurant and coffee shop owners this weekend announced live music will return to the Five Points location for “a limited pop-up series to celebrate 13 years of business in December and downtown Durham’s new social district,” according to a Saturday press release.

The Beyu’s first show will land in concert with next month’s opening weekend of downtown Durham’s “Bullpen Social District,” launched by Downtown Durham Incorporated (DDI) and local downtown businesses.

“We’re thrilled to see live entertainment come back to Beyu Caffe on the weekends,” Nicole J. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of DDI, stated in the release. “This will make a great addition to downtown’s nightlife, and it’s perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of the Bullpen Social District.”

Beyu proprietors are calling the live music series a “Winter Love Letter to Durham” with a purpose “to say thank you for the overwhelming support from our Bull City neighbors who have loved us for so many years,” the group stated in the release.

“We are excited to celebrate our 13-year history with a unique lineup of music and artists. The limited music series is our gift to show love and say thank you to the Bull City and the surrounding triangle area for its support over the years and to remind each other that Durham is hitting a new stride after the pandemic,” said Dorian Bolden, founder & chief executive officer of the Beyu Group.

“As Beyu has always been committed to uplifting our community, we are thrilled to continue to do so by bringing back this soulful music series that depicts our home,” Bolden added.

The Beyu Group has partnered with noted Durham trumpeter, music educator, and entrepreneur Al Strong who recently released the acclaimed album Love Stronger to serve as the music series’ booking agent and music curator.

“I am excited about the upcoming artist lineup, as audiences will experience a varied musical experience of everything from Afrobeat, rhythm and blues, to jazz,” stated Strong, who is the founder of Al Strong Music, in the release. “Our initial lineup of local talent will not hold back on delivering a top-notch experience. Concert attendees can expect some explosive performances as artists hit the stage to celebrate the return of live music at Beyu Caffe.

The restaurant also touted its new executive chef, Jounte Burrell, who plans to design and create a distinctive and tasty menu in preparation for the live music series.

Tickets for the music series will go on sale Wednesday morning and can only be purchased online at this time through Beyu Caffe’s website or the Eventbrite ticketing website. So don’t show up at the door expecting to purchase tickets in-person.

Tickets will start at $25 per person for seating, which includes a minimum spend of $20 on food and beverages. Standing room bar only tickets are $12 with no food or drink minimum.

The music series will present two separate shows on Friday and Saturday nights with limited seating to approximately 50 attendees and limited standing room.

Artists interested in performing at Beyu Caffe’s downtown location can send their information along to booking@beyucaffe.com.

