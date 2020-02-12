Hillsborough to Get a New “Global Fusion” Restaurant in Early March

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tabletop Media Group Nomad

In early March, Nomad, a new globally-minded restaurant from the team behind Rasoi Ventures, is set to open in downtown Hillsborough. The restaurant will offer "traditional ethnic dishes with a unique spin" inspired by the owners' world travels, including frequently-rotating renditions of Korean, Thai, and Indian Street dishes.

RJ St. John will serve as executive chef; the restaurant will also have a craft cocktail and mocktail program and local and international beer and wine list.

Rasoi Ventures is owned by Nick Singh, alongside cousins BJ and Sejal Patel. The group aims to "cultivate and promote diversity through delicious culinary experiences where everyone is treated like family."

Nomad will open in Hillsborough's historic Osbunn Theatre, located at 120 W. King Street.

In its former lives, the building—which was built sometime between 1910 and 1920—has served as a meat market, a movie theatre, and a commercial retail space. The restoration process for the restaurant has preserved many original details, including the outside facade, ticket booths, and windows.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

