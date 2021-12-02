Ponysaurus Brewing Makes N.C. Lt. Gov. Part of LGBTQ Fundraiser

As Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson spreads hate, a Durham brewery is responding to his slurs against LGBTQ people with an act of love.

Ponysaurus Brewing Company, an inclusive taproom in downtown Durham, recently launched the Fund for the Fabulous, a campaign in Robinson's name to raise money for the queer community.

The campaign is centered around the brewery's unique Saison, "Don't Be Mean to People," which was created in 2016 in the wake of anti-transgender law House Bill 2. For every pint sold, a portion of the profits will go to support LGBTQ charities, including EqualityNC and QORDS, which helps transgender children go to summer camp.

"The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things," reads the Fund the Fabulous website. "But 'Don’t Be Mean to People' believes in the goodness of everyone. So we know in his heart he doesn't believe other North Carolinians are 'filth.' We’re so sure of it, we’re helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office."

The fundraiser was started "in honor of the Lieutenant Governor" and will continue "in the name of his illustrious title," the release states. Ponysaurus Brewing is even encouraging people to post a toast to the Lt. Gov. on Instagram, thanking him for his work with Fund for the Fabulous.

"Let's raise a pint and help the Lieutenant Governor do the right thing, whether he wants to or not," campaign representatives say in a video.

Brewery cofounders David Baldwin and Nick Hawthorne-Johnson are also extending an open invitation to Robinson to visit and have a conversation on his views of the LGBTQ community. Citing Robinson's offer to explain his use of the word "filth," Baldwin said, "We would very much like that to happen."

"Stop by Ponysaurus anytime and let's talk about it over a beer," added Hawthorne-Johnson.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.