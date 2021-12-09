Weddington Brothers to Open “Louisiana-Inspired Restaurant and Bar” on the American Tobacco Campus

A sample dish at Seraphine | photo courtesy of Greg Behr

The American Tobacco Campus will be seeing more restaurant growth with Seraphine, a "Louisiana-inspired restaurant and bar" from brothers Brad and Graham Weddington that is slated to open in mid-2022.

The Weddington brothers are managing partners at NanaSteak, the upscale steakhouse by DPAC, and also worked as longtime bartenders at Durham fine-dining institution, Nana's, which is now shuttered.

“Find yourself transported into a time and place when things move a bit slower, friends linger a bit longer and share a bite and a dram among them," the Weddingtons wrote, in a discursive press release. "Seraphine will be an exploration of family heritage born in Louisiana, as seen through staple dishes made modern, and barrel-aged whisky transformed into classic and eclectic cocktails. Ensconced in an intimate atmosphere curated to encourage groups large and small to join together and relax."

The American Tobacco Campus has seen a second life with a wave of new restaurant openings, the past two years: Puerto Rican food truck Boricua Soul opened a brick-and-mortar location on the campus in 2019, followed by coffee and crepe outpost Press in September of this year. Other announcements include the future openings of Queenburger, Zweli’s Ekhaya, and Five Star.

In the press release—in what could be considered a slight to the numerous celebrated restaurants already in Durham—American Tobacco Campus director Adam Klein said that the campus is working with local entrepreneurs to "think big and develop plans for creating a culinary renaissance focused on celebrating our region’s culinary excellence."

Seraphine will take over the back bar and side patio of the former Tyler's Taproom space at 324 Blackwell Street. Parker & Otis, which moved to the American Tobacco Campus at the end of 2020, also shares the building.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at food@indyweek.com.