Photo courtesy of the subjects David Peretin and his daughter

A new pasta-focused neighborhood restaurant is coming to downtown Carrboro. Tesoro, located at 100 E. Weaver Street, is slated to open later this spring with takeout and limited dine-in options to start with. Helmed by chef-owner David Peretin, formerly the sous chef at Pizzeria Mercato, the Tesoro menu will feature a unique selection of house-made seasonal plates, pasta, and sweets.

Don't call it just a regular Italian restaurant, though: The 18-seat eatery is taking its cues from local seasons and grains, and Peretin says that the menu will draw widely from Italian, French, and Croatian influences.

“We are thrilled to be opening in Carrboro,” Peretin said in a press release. “We hope to become a go-to neighborhood restaurant for families and friends living and working in our community.”

Peretin began his career as a dishwasher at The Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro before transitioning to the kitchen. Following years of honing his craft in various restaurants around the Triangle—including Pizzeria Mercato, Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets, and Saint James Seafood—Peretin decided to open one of his own. Inspired by his travels across Europe, he wants to bring worldly flavors to the town he calls home, in a space that represents the spirit of Carrboro.

Plates will include changing selections of freshly baked bread, bruschetta, roasted chicken, seasonal vegetables and more. Featured pastas include spaghetti with tomato, basil, and chili; tonnarelli with pecorino, parmesan, and black pepper; and spinach and ricotta gnudi with brown butter. For your after-dinner cravings, Tereso offers olive oil cake with cherry compote, cookies and a selection of ice creams and sorbets.

Reminiscent of the countries it represents, Tereso will carry a selection of beer, wine, classic cocktails, and traditional apéritifs. Take-and-bake pasta dishes, house-made sauces, wine packages and more will also be available for takeout.

“Whether it's for a long meal, or it's, ‘Hey, we're gonna have a glass of wine and a bowl of pasta and go to a show at the Cat's Cradle,’ I would love to see the space become a gathering place and an extension of the Weaver Street lawn,” Peretin told the INDY.

