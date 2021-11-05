New Glenwood Rooftop Lounge Offers Food and Drink With a View

By Baxter Miller The Willard, the rooftop lounge that opens Nov. 3, 2021 at the AC Hotel Raleigh Downtown, offers panoramic views of the downtown Raleigh skyline.

A new Glenwood South lounge offers food and drink with a view of the downtown Raleigh skyline.

The Willard opened atop the seventh floor of the newly opened AC Hotel of Raleigh this week, boasting a unique array of cocktails and tapas-style dishes. The 146-room hotel opened its doors in September on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Willard Place.

The rooftop lounge is the latest creation of Early Bird Night Owl, the hotel group responsible for The Mayton and The Durham Hotel.

“As we have seen at The Durham, rooftop lounges are so open and inviting that they become a beacon in the community for folks to gather and celebrate,” Craig Spitzer, CEO of Early Bird Night Owl, said in a press release.

The lounge features a unique mix of local North Carolina beers and Mediterranean-inspired dishes and desserts. Playing off Raleigh's reputation as the City of Oaks, the drink menu features a smokey sangria and other artisan cocktails aged in oak barrels.

As temperatures drop guests will be able to curl up on couches next to a double-sided outdoor fireplace.

“The Willard is a welcoming space where curated cocktails and thoughtful dishes combine with spectacular views," Spitzer continued. "We think it will become an iconic destination in Raleigh for years to come.”

