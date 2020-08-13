Lakewood's True Flavors Diner Is Closing Its Doors for Good

On Thursday morning, True Flavors Diner announced that it had made the decision to close its Lakewood location.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to make a significant impact on the economy, restaurant industry, our customers' practices, and in turn, our business," the owners wrote in a statement on social media. "We’ve given all we’ve got but our reality is that no amount of takeout and socially distanced dining can replace the volume we experienced pre-COVID."

The original True Flavors Diner opened in 2015 in the Greenwood Shopping Center, though chef and owner Sidney Coves has been catering in the Triangle for more than 15 years. In 2018, Coves expanded the popular brunch spot to a second location, at 2022 Chapel Hill Road.

Previously, that building—the historic Davis Baking Company building—had served as home to Phoebe Lawless's restaurant, The Lakewood, and Lawless's adjoining Scratch Bakery. Both closed in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to several waves of restaurant closures, over the past few months. In late July, Lula's on Franklin Street closed, as did popular Chapel Hill sports bar Tobacco Road. In Raleigh, flashy Glenwood South restaurant Lady Luck closed in July, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Since March, the list grows longer: downtown Raleigh burger joint Chuck's Burger closed, as did Top Chef alumni Katsuji Tanabe's ambitious High Horse. James Pharmacy, Oakwood Cafe, Trophy Tap & Table, and Soul Cocina are a few of the other many restaurants that have been forced to close.

The NC-55 location of True Flavors, however, will still be open for take-out, and the owners state in the post that they will be open for dine-in once it feels safe to do so.

"We can’t quite believe it but we know that we are not the only folks in this situation - We are all in this thing together!" the restaurant statement read on Facebook.

The post did not state whether the adjoining Debbie Lou's Biscuit Sandwich Shop would also be closing, and as of this posting, the INDY was unable to reach the owners for comment.

Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

