Where to Eat and Drink This Week

Yoga Supper Club at Global Breath Studio

Fri., Jan. 17, 6–8:30 p.m, $25

119 W. Main St. #300, Durham

919-645-7070 | globalbreath.org

If practicing yoga to a soundtrack of live piano is your thing—with a three-course dinner waiting on the other side of Nirvasana—then Global Breath’s next supper club might be for you. The dinner is gluten-free and “plant-based” (e.g., vegan) and will include Tempeh Satay skewers with peanut-lime dipping sauce, Navratan Korma, and banana muffins.

Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing at The Glass Jug Brewery

Sat., Jan. 18, noon–10 p.m.

5410 N.C. Hwy. 55, Suite V, Durham

919-813-0135 | glass-jug.com

In other ingenious pairings, Glass Jug is back with its specialty flights of Girl Scout cookies and beer. Four cookies and four 4-ounce beers (two Jug brews and two guest taps) are paired for a $15 flight. Sure, it might cause some brief palate confusion—especially if you have childhood nostalgia about Girl Scout cookies—but Thin Mints surely pair well with anything.

OPENING: V Pizza

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

vpizza.com

Cary’s Pizza La Stella is no more, but it victoriously reopens this week as V Pizza. The pizzeria—which has origins in Jacksonville, Florida—will fire up its Neapolitan pies in a wood-fired oven and specialize in craft beer, with more than 45 beers on tap.

