Where to Eat and Drink This Week

THURS., MAR. 12, 7 P.M., $50

Women’s History Month Dinner

Melanie Dunia of The Pit, Sophia Woo of MOFU Shoppe, and Zwelibanzi Wiliams of Zweli’s are joining forces for a three-course, one-of-a-kind dinner. The event—a few days after International Women’s Day—is part of the City of Raleigh Museum’s year-long celebration of the 19th Amendment. Beer and wine included.

City of Raleigh Museum

220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh | 919-996-2220 | cityofraleigh.org

SAT., MAR. 14, NOON–10 P.M.

Beer and Pie Pairing

Bring your Pi Day to a close with a pairing of pies with Glass Jug Beer Lab’s Gose-style “Pi beers.” Pi & Pie flights, featuring three different Pi beers (Moscow Mule Pi, Raspberry Pi, and Cranberry Cinnamon Pi), along with one Barrel Culture guest brew (Banana in the Tailpipe), will be available in five-ounce flights.

The Glass Jug Beer Lab

5410 N.C. Hwy. 55, Ste. V, Durham | 919-813-0135 | glass-jug.com

SAT., MAR. 14, 6–9 P.M.

Pi(e) Day on the Roof with East Durham Bake Shop

Experience Pi Day on a roof with a view, hand pie and a fancy drink in tow. The Durham drinksmiths Kevin Coe and Brice Scouten will curate drink offerings, while East Durham Bake Shop will have Grapefruit Shaker, Bourbon Caramel Apple, and Sorghum Sweet Potato hand pies on hand.

The Durham Hotel

315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham | 919-768-8830 | thedurham.com/restaurant

