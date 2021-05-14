The Main Street Crawl Invites Durhamites to Support Local Businesses

Tomorrow, more than a dozen Durham businesses will take part in a Main Street Crawl, an event intended to foster community support and re-energize the downtown area coming off of a year mired in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crawl invites Durhamites and other guests to make stops along a map of featured sites and show their love for local bars, restaurants, and art galleries while shopping and enjoying complimentary samples. Crawlers can pick up a mini pain au chocolat from Loaf, mosey over to Dos Perros for an order of fresh chicharrones with chili and lime, grab a macaron from Sweets by Shayda, and visit Cecy’s Gallery & Studios to brush some paint on local artist Sarah Glickman’s Durham Community Art Piece.

The Crawl is hosted by Brij, a new platform working to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. As Brij’s inaugural event, the Crawl will kick off the platform’s efforts to amp up consumer support for small businesses across the country. 100 percent of proceeds from the Crawl's ticket sales will be distributed to the featured businesses and there is no cost for businesses to participate.

“The goal [of the Crawl] is partially to raise money from ticket sales, but beyond that, it’s to regenerate awareness of the dynamic, vibrant nature of downtown Durham,” says Bill Putsis, co-founder of Brij. “We want to have foot traffic so businesses can show off what great things they do.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buy tickets here. Crawlers are asked to adhere to public health guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.