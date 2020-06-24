Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll: Eat & Drink

EAT & DRINK

Best Bagel in the Triangle

Monuts monutsdonuts.com

Finalists: Benchwarmers Bagels; Bruegger's Bagels; New York Bagels & Deli Raleigh

Best Bakery in Durham County

Guglhupf Bakery, Café & Biergarten guglhupf.com

Finalists: East Durham Bake Shop; Loaf; Ninth Street Bakery

Best Bakery in Orange / Chatham County

Guglhupf Bake Shop guglhupf.com

Finalists: Phoenix Bakery; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Weaver Street Market

Best Bakery in Wake County

La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com

Finalists: Boulted Bread; Stick Boy Bread Co; Utica Bakery; Yellow Dog Bread Company

Best Barbecue in Durham County

The Original Q Shack theqshackoriginal.com

Finalists: Backyard BBQ Pit; Picnic; The Pit

Best Barbecue in Orange / Chatham County

Hillsborough BBQ hillsboroughbbq.com

Finalists: Allen & Son Bar-B-Que; Mama Dip's Kitchen; The Pig

Best Barbecue in Wake County

The Pit Authentic Barbecue thepit-raleigh.com

Finalists: Big Al's BBQ; Clyde Cooper's Barbeque; Ole Time Barbecue

Best Biscuits in Durham County

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken risebiscuitschicken.com

Finalists: Foster's Market; Monuts; True Flavors Diner

Best Biscuits in Orange / Chatham County

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sunrisebiscuits.com

Finalists: Mama Dip's Kitchen; Neal's Deli; Rise Carrboro

Best Biscuits in Wake County

Flying Biscuit Café – Raleigh flyingbiscuit.com

Finalists: Angie's Restaurant; Jubala Coffee; Rise Cameron Village; State Farmers Market Restaurant

Best Bloody Mary in the Triangle

Jack Tar and the Colonel’s Daughter jacktar-durham.com

Finalists: The Bar @ Transfer Co. Food Hall; The Raleigh Times; Whiskey Kitchen

Best Bread in Durham County

Ninth Street Bakery ninthstbakery.com

Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery; Cafe & Biergarten; Levin Jewish Community Center; Loaf

Best Bread in Orange / Chatham County

Weaver Street Market weaverstreetmarket.coop

Finalists: Great Harvest Bread Co.; Guglhupf Bake Shop; Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering

Best Bread in Wake County

La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com

Finalists: Boulted Bread; Stick Boy Bread Co; Yellow Dog Bread Company

Best Breakfast in Durham County

Elmo's Diner elmosdiner.com

Finalists: Foster's Market; Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten; Monuts

Best Breakfast in Orange / Chatham County

Elmo's Diner elmosdinercarrboro.com

Finalists: Breadmen's; First Watch - Chapel Hill; Village Diner

Best Breakfast in Wake County

Big Ed's City Market bigedsnc.com

Finalists: Angie's Restaurant; Flying Biscuit Café – Raleigh; La Farm Bakery; State Farmers Market Restaurant

Best Brewery in Durham County

Ponysaurus Brewing Company ponysaurusbrewing.com

Finalists: Bull City Burger and Brewery; Durty Bull Brewing Company; Fullsteam Brewery; The Glass Jug Beer Lab

Best Brewery in Orange / Chatham County

Steel String Brewery steelstringbrewery.com

Finalists: Carolina Brewery; Gizmo Brew Works - Chapel Hill Taproom; Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

Best Brewery in Wake County

Trophy Brewing & Taproom trophybrewing.com

Finalists: Bombshell Beer Company; Bond Brothers Beer Company; Brewery Bhavana; Lynnwood Brewing Concern

Best Burger in Durham County

Bull City Burger and Brewery bullcityburger.com

Finalists: Dain’s Place; Only Burger; Town Hall Burger and Beer

Best Burger in Orange / Chatham County

Al's Burger Shack alsburgershack.com

Finalists: Buns; Town Hall Burger and Beer; The Wooden Nickel Public House

Best Burger in Wake County

Char-Grill chargrill.com

Finalists: Chuck's Burgers; The Fiction Kitchen; MoJoe's Burger Joint

Best Burrito in Durham County

Cosmic Cantina facebook.com/cosmiccantina

Finalists: Chubby's Tacos; NUVOTACO; Taqueria La Vaquita

Best Burrito in Orange / Chatham County

Carrburritos carrburritos.com

Finalists: Bandido's Mexican Café; Cosmic Cantina; Fiesta Grill Restaurant; Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

Best Burrito in Wake County

Gonza Tacos y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com

Finalists: Chubby's Tacos; Dank Burrito; Gringo A Go Go

Best Caribbean or Cuban in the Triangle

COPA copadurham.com

Finalists: Boricua Soul at American Tobacco Campus; Carmen's Cuban Cafe & Lounge; Tropical Picken Chicken

Best Cheap Eats in Durham County

Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken alpacachicken.com

Finalists: Chubby’s Tacos; Cosmic Cantina; Guasaca

Best Cheap Eats in Orange / Chatham County

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com

Finalists: Armadillo Grill; Breadmen's; Elmo's Diner

Best Cheap Eats in Wake County

Mami Noras Rotisserie Chicken mamislatinrotisserie.com

Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; Angie's Restaurant; Char Grill

Best Chef in Durham County

Marla Thurman

Finalists: Matt Kelly; Michael Lee; Ricky Moore; Scott Howell

Best Chef in Orange / Chatham County

Vimala Rajendran

Finalists: Aaron Vandemark;; Andrea Reusing; Brandon Sharp; Brendan Cox

Best Chef in Wake County

Ashley Christensen

Finalists: Cheetie Kumar; Jeff Seizer; Scott Crawford

Best Chinese Restaurant in Durham County

Sister Liu's Kitchen sisterliuskitchen.com

Finalists: Happy China; Neo-China Restaurant; Shanghai Restaurant

Best Chinese Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County

Lantern lanternrestaurant.com

Finalists: Gourmet Kingdom; Jade Palace Restaurant; Red Lotus

Best Chinese Restaurant in Wake County

Five Star Restaurant fivestarraleigh.com

Finalists: Brewery Bhavana; Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant; Taipei101

Best Chocolate in the Triangle

Videri Chocolate Factory viderichocolatefactory.com

Finalists: Escazu Chocolates; Fera’wyn’s Chocolate Café; Matthew's Chocolates

Best Coffee Shop in Durham County

Cocoa Cinnamon cocoacinnamon.com

Finalists: Bean Traders; Joe Van Gogh Durham; The Oak House Durham

Best Coffee Shop in Orange / Chatham County

Caffè Driade caffedriade.com

Finalists: Cup-A-Joe; Joe Van Gogh Chapel Hill; Open Eye Cafe

Best Coffee Shop in Wake County

Cup A Joe cupajoe.com

Finalists: Fount Coffee + Kitchen; Jubala Coffee; Sola Coffee Cafe

Best Cupcake in the Triangle

Smallcakes Durham smallcakesnc.com

Finalists: The Cupcake Shoppe Bakery; Cupcakes d'Amour; Gigi's Cupcakes

Best Deli in the Triangle

Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh neomonde.com

Finalists: Lucky's Delicatessen; Neal's Deli; Village Deli and Grill

Best Desserts in Durham County

The Parlour theparlour.co

Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten; Mad Hatter Cafe + Bakeshop; Nantucket Grill

Best Desserts in Orange / Chatham County

Guglhupf Bake Shop guglhupf.com

Finalists: Nantucket Grill; The Yogurt Pump Weaver Street Market

Best Desserts in Wake County

Hayes Barton Cafe & Dessertery hayesbartoncafeanddessertery.com

Finalists: Bittersweet; lucettegrace; Two Roosters Ice Cream

Best Distillery in the Triangle

Durham Distillery durhamdistillery.com

Finalists: Mystic Farm & Distilling Company; Oak City Amaretto; TOPO Distillery

Best Donut in the Triangle

Monuts monutsdonuts.com

Finalists: Baker's Dozen Donut Shop; Duck Donuts; Krispy Kreme

Best Draft Beer Selection in Durham County

Beer Study-Durham beerstudy.com

Finalists: Clouds Brewing; Fullsteam Brewery; The Glass Jug Beer Lab; Hi-Wire Brewing – Durham; Pour Taproom: Durham

Best Draft Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County

Beer Study beerstudy.com

Finalists: House of Hops; Steel String Brewery; The Wooden Nickel Public House

Best Draft Beer Selection in Wake County

Raleigh Beer Garden theraleighbeergarden.com

Finalists: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium; Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage; State of Beer

Best Family Friendly Restaurant in the Triangle

Elmo's Diner elmosdiner.com

Finalists: Angie’s Restaurant; Pompieri Pizza; Over the Falls

Best Food Truck in the Triangle

Chirba Chirba chirbachirba.com

Finalists: American Meltdown; Cousins Maine Lobster Raleigh; Succotash Durham

Best French Restaurant in the Triangle

Vin Rouge vinrougerestaurant.com

Finalists: Coquette; Rue Cler; Saint Jacques

Best Fries in the Triangle

Five Guys fiveguys.com

Finalists: Al's Burger Shack; BurgerFi; Heavenly Buffaloes

Best Frozen Treats in the Triangle

The Parlour theparlour.co

Finalists: FRESH. Local Ice Cream; LocoPops; Two Roosters Ice Cream

Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant in the Triangle

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com

Finalists: Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh; Sassool; Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar

Best Hot Dog in the Triangle

Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More snoopys.com

Finalists: The Cardinal Bar; The Roast Grill; Shorty's Famous Hot Dogs

Best Indian Restaurant in the Triangle

Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe curryblossom.com

Finalists: Garland; Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar; Viceroy

Best Irish Pub in the Triangle

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub bullmccabesirishpub.com

Finalists: Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant; Hibernian Pub Glenwood Avenue; Hibernian Irish Pub and Restaurant North Raleigh

Best Italian Restaurant in the Triangle

Gocciolina gocciolina.com

Finalists: Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria; Garibaldi Trattoria-Pizza- Pasta; Mothers & Sons Trattoria

Best Japanese Restaurant in Durham County

M Sushi m-restaurants.com

Finalists: Dashi; Kurama Japanese Seafood; Shiki Sushi

Best Japanese Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County

Jujube jujuberestaurant.com

Finalists: Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant; Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant; OiShii

Best Japanese Restaurant in Wake County

Waraji Japanese Restaurant warajijapaneserestaurant.com

Finalists: City Market Sushi; Kai Sushi & Sake Bar; Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi

Best Juice Bar in the Triangle

Raleigh Raw Juice Bar & Cafe raleighraw.com

Finalists: Clean Juice; Juicekeys; Kwench Juice Cafe

Best Late Night Meal in Durham County

Parts & Labor motorcomusic.com

Finalists: Bull McCabe's Irish Pub; Cosmic Cantina; Dashi

Best Late Night Meal in Orange / Chatham County

The Wooden Nickel Public House thewnp.com

Finalists: Linda's Bar & Grill; The Northside District; Time-Out Restaurant - East Franklin

Best Late Night Meal in Wake County

Players Retreat playersretreat.com

Finalists: Carolina Ale House; Char Grill; MoJoe's Burger Joint

Best Latin American Restaurant in Durham County

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas lunarotisserie.com

Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; COPA; Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

Best Latin American Restaurant in Orange / Orange County

Carrburritos carrburritos.com

Finalists: Fiesta Grill Restaurant; El Restaurante Ixtapa; Tacos Los Altos

Best Latin American Restaurant in Wake County

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com

Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; Centro; so•ca

Best Locally Made Cider in the Triangle

Bull City Ciderworks bullcityciderworks.com

Finalists: Botanist and Barrel; Chatham Cider Works; The Naughty Penguin

Best Locally Made Craft Beer in the Triangle

Trophy Wife; Trophy Brewing Co. trophybrewing.com

Finalists: Cloud Surfer, Trophy Brewing Co.; Grove, Brewery Bhavana; Kolsch, White Street Brewing

Best Locally Made Liquor in the Triangle

Conniption Navy Strength Gin; Durham Distillery durhamdistillery.com

Finalists: Krupnikas, The Brothers Vilgalys Spirits Company; Oak City Amaretto; Vodka, Topo Distillery;

Best Mexican Restaurant in Durham County

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com

Finalists: Dos Perros; NUVOTACO; Taqueria La Vaquita‎

Best Mexican Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County

Carrburritos carrburritos.com

Finalists: bartaco; Fiesta Grill Restaurant; El Restaurante Ixtapa

Best Mexican Restaurant in Wake County

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com

Finalists: Centro; Frida's Patio Modern Mexican Cuisine. Gringo A Go Go

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Triangle

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com

Finalists: Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh; Sassool; Sitti

Best New Restaurant in Durham County

KoKyu kokyubbq.com

Finalists: Boricua Soul at American Tobacco Campus; M Pocha

Best New Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County

Hawthorne & Wood hawthorneandwood.com

Finalists: Bonchon; Cham Thai Cuisine at Carrboro; James Pharmacy

est New Restaurant in Wake County

Poole'side Pies ac-restaurants.com

Finalists: High Horse; Locals Oyster Bar; Osha Thai Kitchen and Sushi

Best Outdoor Dining in the Triangle

Namu namudurham.com

Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery, Café & Biergarten; Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar; Transfer Co. Food Hall

Best Pie in Durham County

East Durham Bake Shop eastdurhambakeshop.com

Finalists: Bean Traders; Foster's Market; Hope Valley Diner; The Refectory Cafe

Best Pie in Orange / Chatham County

Weaver Street Market weaverstreetmarket.coop

Finalists: Crook's Corner; Mama Dip's Kitchen; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering

Best Pie in Wake County

Bittersweet bittersweetraleigh.com

Finalists: Burney's Sweets & More; Main Street Grille, Cafe & Bakery; Slice Pie Company

Best Pizza in Durham County

Pizzeria Toro pizzeriatoro.com

Finalists: Hutchins Garage; Pompieri Pizza; Randy's Pizza

Best Pizza in Orange / Chatham County

Pizzeria Mercato pizzeriamercatonc.com

Finalists: Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria; Carrboro Pizza Oven; Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

Best Pizza in Wake County

Lilly's Pizza lillyspizza.com

Finalists: Oakwood Pizza Box; Poole'side Pies; Trophy Brewing & Pizza

Best Salad in the Triangle

Happy + Hale happyandhale.com

Finalists: CoreLife Eatery; DICED (D3) Salads, Wraps + Bowls; Manhattan Cafe & Catering

Best Sandwich in Durham County

Toast toast-fivepoints.com

Finalists: Eastcut Sandwich Bar; KoKyu Na'Mean; Lucky's Delicatessen

Best Sandwich in Orange / Chatham County

Merritt's Grill merrittsblt.com

Finalists: Neal's Deli; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; The Wooden Nickel Public House

Best Sandwich in Wake County

La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com

Finalists: Alimentari at Left Bank; Manhattan Cafe & Catering; Village Deli and Grill

Best Seafood Restaurant in the Triangle

Saltbox Seafood Joint saltboxseafoodjoint.com

Finalists: 42nd Street Oyster Bar; Locals Oyster Bar; Saint James Seafood

Best Small Plates/Tapas in the Triangle

Mateo Bar de Tapas mateotapas.com

Finalists: Barcelona Wine Bar; Brewery Bhavana; Juju Durham

Best Southern Food Restaurant in the Triangle

Mama Dip's Kitchen mamadips.com

Finalists: Beasley's Chicken + Honey; Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen; Poole's

Best Sports Bar in Durham County

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe tobaccoroadsportscafe.com

Finalists: Bralie's Sports Bar; Bull McCabe's Irish Pub; Dain's Place

Best Sports Bar in Orange / Chatham County

The Wooden Nickel Public House thewnp.com

Finalists: The Kraken; Tobacco Road Sports Café; Tyler's Restaurant & Taproom

Best Sports Bar in Wake County

Players Retreat playersretreat.com

Finalists: Carolina Ale House; My Way Tavern; Sharky's Place

Best Steak in Durham County

NanaSteak nanasteak.com

Finalists: Mateo Bar de Tapas; Metro 8 Steakhouse; Ruth's Chris Steak House

Best Steak in Orange / Chatham County

Bin 54 Steak & Cellar bin54chapelhill.com

Finalists: Elaine's On Franklin; Farm House Restaurant; Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

Best Steak in Wake County

Angus Barn angusbarn.com

Finalists: Rey's Restaurant; Sullivan's Steakhouse; Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

Best Sunday Brunch in Durham County

Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten guglhupf.com

Finalists: Elmo's Diner; Monuts; Vin Rouge

Best Sunday Brunch in Orange / Chatham County

Acme Food & Beverage Co acmecarrboro.com

Finalists: Elmo's Diner; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Venable Rotisserie Bistro

Best Sunday Brunch in Wake County

Tupelo Honey tupelohoneycafe.com

Finalists: Coquette; The Fiction Kitchen; The Piper's Restaurant and Tavern

Best Sushi in Durham County

M Sushi m-restaurants.com

Finalists: SakeBomb; Shiki Sushi; Sushi Love

Best Sushi in Orange / Chatham County

Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant akaihana.com

Finalists: Kurama Sushi & Noodle Express; OiShii; Spicy 9 Sushi Bar & Asian Restaurant; Sushi Nikko

Best Sushi in Wake County

Waraji Japanese Restaurant warajijapaneserestaurant.com

Finalists: City Market Sushi; Kai Sushi & Sake Bar; Sushi-Thai Cary

Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Durham County

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas lunarotisserie.com

Finalists: Dos Perros; Earth to Us; Goorsha

Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County

Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe curryblossom.com

Finalists: Mediterranean Deli; Bakery; and Catering; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Spotted Dog Restaurant & Bar

Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Wake County

The Fiction Kitchen thefictionkitchen.com

Finalists: Fount Coffee + Kitchen; Irregardless Café; The Remedy Diner

Best Veggie Burger in Durham County

Bull City Burger and Brewery bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

Finalists: Elmo's Diner; Only Burger; Town Hall Burger and Beer

Best Veggie Burger in Orange / Chatham County

The Spotted Dog thespotteddogrestaurant.com

Finalists: Al's Burger Shack; Buns; Elmo's Diner

Best Veggie Burger in Wake County

The Fiction Kitchen thefictionkitchen.com

Finalists: BurgerFi; MoJoe's Burger Joint; Vegan Community Kitchen

Best Wine List in the Triangle

Angus Barn angusbarn.com

Finalists: Bar Brunello; Barcelona Wine Bar; Vidrio

Best Wings in Durham County

Heavenly Buffaloes heavenlybuffaloes.com

Finalists: The Blue Note Grill; The Dankery; The House; Tomato Jake's Pizzeria

Best Wings in Orange / Chatham County

Heavenly Buffaloes heavenlybuffaloes.com

Finalists: The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Wings Over Chapel Hill; The Wooden Nickel Public House

Best Wings in Wake County

Over the Falls otfalls.com

Finalists: Apex Wings Restaurant & Pub; Krafty's Burgers and Brews; WINGIN'IT Bar And Grille