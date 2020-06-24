Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll: Eat & Drink

EAT & DRINK
Best Bagel in the Triangle
Monuts monutsdonuts.com
Finalists: Benchwarmers Bagels; Bruegger's Bagels; New York Bagels & Deli Raleigh
Best Bakery in Durham County
Guglhupf Bakery, Café & Biergarten guglhupf.com
Finalists: East Durham Bake Shop; Loaf; Ninth Street Bakery
Best Bakery in Orange / Chatham County
Guglhupf Bake Shop guglhupf.com
Finalists: Phoenix Bakery; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Weaver Street Market
Best Bakery in Wake County
La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com
Finalists: Boulted Bread; Stick Boy Bread Co; Utica Bakery; Yellow Dog Bread Company
Best Barbecue in Durham County
The Original Q Shack theqshackoriginal.com
Finalists: Backyard BBQ Pit; Picnic; The Pit
Best Barbecue in Orange / Chatham County
Hillsborough BBQ hillsboroughbbq.com
Finalists: Allen & Son Bar-B-Que; Mama Dip's Kitchen; The Pig
Best Barbecue in Wake County
The Pit Authentic Barbecue thepit-raleigh.com
Finalists: Big Al's BBQ; Clyde Cooper's Barbeque; Ole Time Barbecue
Best Biscuits in Durham County
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken risebiscuitschicken.com
Finalists: Foster's Market; Monuts; True Flavors Diner
Best Biscuits in Orange / Chatham County
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sunrisebiscuits.com
Finalists: Mama Dip's Kitchen; Neal's Deli; Rise Carrboro
Best Biscuits in Wake County
Flying Biscuit Café – Raleigh flyingbiscuit.com
Finalists: Angie's Restaurant; Jubala Coffee; Rise Cameron Village; State Farmers Market Restaurant
Best Bloody Mary in the Triangle
Jack Tar and the Colonel’s Daughter jacktar-durham.com
Finalists: The Bar @ Transfer Co. Food Hall; The Raleigh Times; Whiskey Kitchen
Best Bread in Durham County
Ninth Street Bakery ninthstbakery.com
Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery; Cafe & Biergarten; Levin Jewish Community Center; Loaf
Best Bread in Orange / Chatham County
Weaver Street Market weaverstreetmarket.coop
Finalists: Great Harvest Bread Co.; Guglhupf Bake Shop; Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering
Best Bread in Wake County
La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com
Finalists: Boulted Bread; Stick Boy Bread Co; Yellow Dog Bread Company
Best Breakfast in Durham County
Elmo's Diner elmosdiner.com
Finalists: Foster's Market; Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten; Monuts
Best Breakfast in Orange / Chatham County
Elmo's Diner elmosdinercarrboro.com
Finalists: Breadmen's; First Watch - Chapel Hill; Village Diner
Best Breakfast in Wake County
Big Ed's City Market bigedsnc.com
Finalists: Angie's Restaurant; Flying Biscuit Café – Raleigh; La Farm Bakery; State Farmers Market Restaurant
Best Brewery in Durham County
Ponysaurus Brewing Company ponysaurusbrewing.com
Finalists: Bull City Burger and Brewery; Durty Bull Brewing Company; Fullsteam Brewery; The Glass Jug Beer Lab
Best Brewery in Orange / Chatham County
Steel String Brewery steelstringbrewery.com
Finalists: Carolina Brewery; Gizmo Brew Works - Chapel Hill Taproom; Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Best Brewery in Wake County
Trophy Brewing & Taproom trophybrewing.com
Finalists: Bombshell Beer Company; Bond Brothers Beer Company; Brewery Bhavana; Lynnwood Brewing Concern
Best Burger in Durham County
Bull City Burger and Brewery bullcityburger.com
Finalists: Dain’s Place; Only Burger; Town Hall Burger and Beer
Best Burger in Orange / Chatham County
Al's Burger Shack alsburgershack.com
Finalists: Buns; Town Hall Burger and Beer; The Wooden Nickel Public House
Best Burger in Wake County
Char-Grill chargrill.com
Finalists: Chuck's Burgers; The Fiction Kitchen; MoJoe's Burger Joint
Best Burrito in Durham County
Cosmic Cantina facebook.com/cosmiccantina
Finalists: Chubby's Tacos; NUVOTACO; Taqueria La Vaquita
Best Burrito in Orange / Chatham County
Carrburritos carrburritos.com
Finalists: Bandido's Mexican Café; Cosmic Cantina; Fiesta Grill Restaurant; Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Best Burrito in Wake County
Gonza Tacos y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com
Finalists: Chubby's Tacos; Dank Burrito; Gringo A Go Go
Best Caribbean or Cuban in the Triangle
COPA copadurham.com
Finalists: Boricua Soul at American Tobacco Campus; Carmen's Cuban Cafe & Lounge; Tropical Picken Chicken
Best Cheap Eats in Durham County
Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken alpacachicken.com
Finalists: Chubby’s Tacos; Cosmic Cantina; Guasaca
Best Cheap Eats in Orange / Chatham County
Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com
Finalists: Armadillo Grill; Breadmen's; Elmo's Diner
Best Cheap Eats in Wake County
Mami Noras Rotisserie Chicken mamislatinrotisserie.com
Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; Angie's Restaurant; Char Grill
Best Chef in Durham County
Marla Thurman
Finalists: Matt Kelly; Michael Lee; Ricky Moore; Scott Howell
Best Chef in Orange / Chatham County
Vimala Rajendran
Finalists: Aaron Vandemark;; Andrea Reusing; Brandon Sharp; Brendan Cox
Best Chef in Wake County
Ashley Christensen
Finalists: Cheetie Kumar; Jeff Seizer; Scott Crawford
Best Chinese Restaurant in Durham County
Sister Liu's Kitchen sisterliuskitchen.com
Finalists: Happy China; Neo-China Restaurant; Shanghai Restaurant
Best Chinese Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County
Lantern lanternrestaurant.com
Finalists: Gourmet Kingdom; Jade Palace Restaurant; Red Lotus
Best Chinese Restaurant in Wake County
Five Star Restaurant fivestarraleigh.com
Finalists: Brewery Bhavana; Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant; Taipei101
Best Chocolate in the Triangle
Videri Chocolate Factory viderichocolatefactory.com
Finalists: Escazu Chocolates; Fera’wyn’s Chocolate Café; Matthew's Chocolates
Best Coffee Shop in Durham County
Cocoa Cinnamon cocoacinnamon.com
Finalists: Bean Traders; Joe Van Gogh Durham; The Oak House Durham
Best Coffee Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Caffè Driade caffedriade.com
Finalists: Cup-A-Joe; Joe Van Gogh Chapel Hill; Open Eye Cafe
Best Coffee Shop in Wake County
Cup A Joe cupajoe.com
Finalists: Fount Coffee + Kitchen; Jubala Coffee; Sola Coffee Cafe
Best Cupcake in the Triangle
Smallcakes Durham smallcakesnc.com
Finalists: The Cupcake Shoppe Bakery; Cupcakes d'Amour; Gigi's Cupcakes
Best Deli in the Triangle
Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh neomonde.com
Finalists: Lucky's Delicatessen; Neal's Deli; Village Deli and Grill
Best Desserts in Durham County
The Parlour theparlour.co
Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten; Mad Hatter Cafe + Bakeshop; Nantucket Grill
Best Desserts in Orange / Chatham County
Guglhupf Bake Shop guglhupf.com
Finalists: Nantucket Grill; The Yogurt Pump Weaver Street Market
Best Desserts in Wake County
Hayes Barton Cafe & Dessertery hayesbartoncafeanddessertery.com
Finalists: Bittersweet; lucettegrace; Two Roosters Ice Cream
Best Distillery in the Triangle
Durham Distillery durhamdistillery.com
Finalists: Mystic Farm & Distilling Company; Oak City Amaretto; TOPO Distillery
Best Donut in the Triangle
Monuts monutsdonuts.com
Finalists: Baker's Dozen Donut Shop; Duck Donuts; Krispy Kreme
Best Draft Beer Selection in Durham County
Beer Study-Durham beerstudy.com
Finalists: Clouds Brewing; Fullsteam Brewery; The Glass Jug Beer Lab; Hi-Wire Brewing – Durham; Pour Taproom: Durham
Best Draft Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County
Beer Study beerstudy.com
Finalists: House of Hops; Steel String Brewery; The Wooden Nickel Public House
Best Draft Beer Selection in Wake County
Raleigh Beer Garden theraleighbeergarden.com
Finalists: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium; Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage; State of Beer
Best Family Friendly Restaurant in the Triangle
Elmo's Diner elmosdiner.com
Finalists: Angie’s Restaurant; Pompieri Pizza; Over the Falls
Best Food Truck in the Triangle
Chirba Chirba chirbachirba.com
Finalists: American Meltdown; Cousins Maine Lobster Raleigh; Succotash Durham
Best French Restaurant in the Triangle
Vin Rouge vinrougerestaurant.com
Finalists: Coquette; Rue Cler; Saint Jacques
Best Fries in the Triangle
Five Guys fiveguys.com
Finalists: Al's Burger Shack; BurgerFi; Heavenly Buffaloes
Best Frozen Treats in the Triangle
The Parlour theparlour.co
Finalists: FRESH. Local Ice Cream; LocoPops; Two Roosters Ice Cream
Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant in the Triangle
Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com
Finalists: Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh; Sassool; Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar
Best Hot Dog in the Triangle
Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More snoopys.com
Finalists: The Cardinal Bar; The Roast Grill; Shorty's Famous Hot Dogs
Best Indian Restaurant in the Triangle
Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe curryblossom.com
Finalists: Garland; Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar; Viceroy
Best Irish Pub in the Triangle
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub bullmccabesirishpub.com
Finalists: Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant; Hibernian Pub Glenwood Avenue; Hibernian Irish Pub and Restaurant North Raleigh
Best Italian Restaurant in the Triangle
Gocciolina gocciolina.com
Finalists: Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria; Garibaldi Trattoria-Pizza- Pasta; Mothers & Sons Trattoria
Best Japanese Restaurant in Durham County
M Sushi m-restaurants.com
Finalists: Dashi; Kurama Japanese Seafood; Shiki Sushi
Best Japanese Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County
Jujube jujuberestaurant.com
Finalists: Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant; Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant; OiShii
Best Japanese Restaurant in Wake County
Waraji Japanese Restaurant warajijapaneserestaurant.com
Finalists: City Market Sushi; Kai Sushi & Sake Bar; Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
Best Juice Bar in the Triangle
Raleigh Raw Juice Bar & Cafe raleighraw.com
Finalists: Clean Juice; Juicekeys; Kwench Juice Cafe
Best Late Night Meal in Durham County
Parts & Labor motorcomusic.com
Finalists: Bull McCabe's Irish Pub; Cosmic Cantina; Dashi
Best Late Night Meal in Orange / Chatham County
The Wooden Nickel Public House thewnp.com
Finalists: Linda's Bar & Grill; The Northside District; Time-Out Restaurant - East Franklin
Best Late Night Meal in Wake County
Players Retreat playersretreat.com
Finalists: Carolina Ale House; Char Grill; MoJoe's Burger Joint
Best Latin American Restaurant in Durham County
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas lunarotisserie.com
Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; COPA; Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Best Latin American Restaurant in Orange / Orange County
Carrburritos carrburritos.com
Finalists: Fiesta Grill Restaurant; El Restaurante Ixtapa; Tacos Los Altos
Best Latin American Restaurant in Wake County
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com
Finalists: Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken; Centro; so•ca
Best Locally Made Cider in the Triangle
Bull City Ciderworks bullcityciderworks.com
Finalists: Botanist and Barrel; Chatham Cider Works; The Naughty Penguin
Best Locally Made Craft Beer in the Triangle
Trophy Wife; Trophy Brewing Co. trophybrewing.com
Finalists: Cloud Surfer, Trophy Brewing Co.; Grove, Brewery Bhavana; Kolsch, White Street Brewing
Best Locally Made Liquor in the Triangle
Conniption Navy Strength Gin; Durham Distillery durhamdistillery.com
Finalists: Krupnikas, The Brothers Vilgalys Spirits Company; Oak City Amaretto; Vodka, Topo Distillery;
Best Mexican Restaurant in Durham County
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com
Finalists: Dos Perros; NUVOTACO; Taqueria La Vaquita
Best Mexican Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County
Carrburritos carrburritos.com
Finalists: bartaco; Fiesta Grill Restaurant; El Restaurante Ixtapa
Best Mexican Restaurant in Wake County
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila gonzatacosytequila.com
Finalists: Centro; Frida's Patio Modern Mexican Cuisine. Gringo A Go Go
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Triangle
Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering mediterraneandeli.com
Finalists: Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh; Sassool; Sitti
Best New Restaurant in Durham County
KoKyu kokyubbq.com
Finalists: Boricua Soul at American Tobacco Campus; M Pocha
Best New Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County
Hawthorne & Wood hawthorneandwood.com
Finalists: Bonchon; Cham Thai Cuisine at Carrboro; James Pharmacy
est New Restaurant in Wake County
Poole'side Pies ac-restaurants.com
Finalists: High Horse; Locals Oyster Bar; Osha Thai Kitchen and Sushi
Best Outdoor Dining in the Triangle
Namu namudurham.com
Finalists: Guglhupf Bakery, Café & Biergarten; Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar; Transfer Co. Food Hall
Best Pie in Durham County
East Durham Bake Shop eastdurhambakeshop.com
Finalists: Bean Traders; Foster's Market; Hope Valley Diner; The Refectory Cafe
Best Pie in Orange / Chatham County
Weaver Street Market weaverstreetmarket.coop
Finalists: Crook's Corner; Mama Dip's Kitchen; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering
Best Pie in Wake County
Bittersweet bittersweetraleigh.com
Finalists: Burney's Sweets & More; Main Street Grille, Cafe & Bakery; Slice Pie Company
Best Pizza in Durham County
Pizzeria Toro pizzeriatoro.com
Finalists: Hutchins Garage; Pompieri Pizza; Randy's Pizza
Best Pizza in Orange / Chatham County
Pizzeria Mercato pizzeriamercatonc.com
Finalists: Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria; Carrboro Pizza Oven; Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
Best Pizza in Wake County
Lilly's Pizza lillyspizza.com
Finalists: Oakwood Pizza Box; Poole'side Pies; Trophy Brewing & Pizza
Best Salad in the Triangle
Happy + Hale happyandhale.com
Finalists: CoreLife Eatery; DICED (D3) Salads, Wraps + Bowls; Manhattan Cafe & Catering
Best Sandwich in Durham County
Toast toast-fivepoints.com
Finalists: Eastcut Sandwich Bar; KoKyu Na'Mean; Lucky's Delicatessen
Best Sandwich in Orange / Chatham County
Merritt's Grill merrittsblt.com
Finalists: Neal's Deli; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; The Wooden Nickel Public House
Best Sandwich in Wake County
La Farm Bakery lafarmbakery.com
Finalists: Alimentari at Left Bank; Manhattan Cafe & Catering; Village Deli and Grill
Best Seafood Restaurant in the Triangle
Saltbox Seafood Joint saltboxseafoodjoint.com
Finalists: 42nd Street Oyster Bar; Locals Oyster Bar; Saint James Seafood
Best Small Plates/Tapas in the Triangle
Mateo Bar de Tapas mateotapas.com
Finalists: Barcelona Wine Bar; Brewery Bhavana; Juju Durham
Best Southern Food Restaurant in the Triangle
Mama Dip's Kitchen mamadips.com
Finalists: Beasley's Chicken + Honey; Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen; Poole's
Best Sports Bar in Durham County
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe tobaccoroadsportscafe.com
Finalists: Bralie's Sports Bar; Bull McCabe's Irish Pub; Dain's Place
Best Sports Bar in Orange / Chatham County
The Wooden Nickel Public House thewnp.com
Finalists: The Kraken; Tobacco Road Sports Café; Tyler's Restaurant & Taproom
Best Sports Bar in Wake County
Players Retreat playersretreat.com
Finalists: Carolina Ale House; My Way Tavern; Sharky's Place
Best Steak in Durham County
NanaSteak nanasteak.com
Finalists: Mateo Bar de Tapas; Metro 8 Steakhouse; Ruth's Chris Steak House
Best Steak in Orange / Chatham County
Bin 54 Steak & Cellar bin54chapelhill.com
Finalists: Elaine's On Franklin; Farm House Restaurant; Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
Best Steak in Wake County
Angus Barn angusbarn.com
Finalists: Rey's Restaurant; Sullivan's Steakhouse; Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern
Best Sunday Brunch in Durham County
Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe & Biergarten guglhupf.com
Finalists: Elmo's Diner; Monuts; Vin Rouge
Best Sunday Brunch in Orange / Chatham County
Acme Food & Beverage Co acmecarrboro.com
Finalists: Elmo's Diner; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Venable Rotisserie Bistro
Best Sunday Brunch in Wake County
Tupelo Honey tupelohoneycafe.com
Finalists: Coquette; The Fiction Kitchen; The Piper's Restaurant and Tavern
Best Sushi in Durham County
M Sushi m-restaurants.com
Finalists: SakeBomb; Shiki Sushi; Sushi Love
Best Sushi in Orange / Chatham County
Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant akaihana.com
Finalists: Kurama Sushi & Noodle Express; OiShii; Spicy 9 Sushi Bar & Asian Restaurant; Sushi Nikko
Best Sushi in Wake County
Waraji Japanese Restaurant warajijapaneserestaurant.com
Finalists: City Market Sushi; Kai Sushi & Sake Bar; Sushi-Thai Cary
Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Durham County
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas lunarotisserie.com
Finalists: Dos Perros; Earth to Us; Goorsha
Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Orange / Chatham County
Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe curryblossom.com
Finalists: Mediterranean Deli; Bakery; and Catering; The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Spotted Dog Restaurant & Bar
Best Vegan-friendly Restaurant in Wake County
The Fiction Kitchen thefictionkitchen.com
Finalists: Fount Coffee + Kitchen; Irregardless Café; The Remedy Diner
Best Veggie Burger in Durham County
Bull City Burger and Brewery bullcityburgerandbrewery.com
Finalists: Elmo's Diner; Only Burger; Town Hall Burger and Beer
Best Veggie Burger in Orange / Chatham County
The Spotted Dog thespotteddogrestaurant.com
Finalists: Al's Burger Shack; Buns; Elmo's Diner
Best Veggie Burger in Wake County
The Fiction Kitchen thefictionkitchen.com
Finalists: BurgerFi; MoJoe's Burger Joint; Vegan Community Kitchen
Best Wine List in the Triangle
Angus Barn angusbarn.com
Finalists: Bar Brunello; Barcelona Wine Bar; Vidrio
Best Wings in Durham County
Heavenly Buffaloes heavenlybuffaloes.com
Finalists: The Blue Note Grill; The Dankery; The House; Tomato Jake's Pizzeria
Best Wings in Orange / Chatham County
Heavenly Buffaloes heavenlybuffaloes.com
Finalists: The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering; Wings Over Chapel Hill; The Wooden Nickel Public House
Best Wings in Wake County
Over the Falls otfalls.com
Finalists: Apex Wings Restaurant & Pub; Krafty's Burgers and Brews; WINGIN'IT Bar And Grille