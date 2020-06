Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll: Health & Body

HEALTH & BODY

Best Acupuncturist in the Triangle

Dr. Adam Gries awakeningshealth.com

Finalists: Ben Townsend; Janet Shaffer; Mary Clark

Best Aesthetician in the Triangle

Bethany Burdine/ Fuzzy Bee Waxing Studio facebook.com/fuzzybeewaxingstudio

Finalists: Christine Link, Wellville Massage and Healing Arts; Lindsey Westendorf, Smoothe LLC; Taylor Pearce, White Dahlia

Best Barber Shop in the Triangle

Rock's Bar and Hair Shop rocksdurham.com

Finalists: The Grumpy Barbers; Revelry Barber & Shave Shop; Steve’s Barber Shop

Best Chiropractor in the Triangle

Dr. Perry Kirch

garnerchiropracticandwellness.com

Finalist: Dr. Cheyne Ashline; Dr. Greg Barnes; Dr. Jessica Fay

Best Couples Therapist in the Triangle

Carole Cullen, MA, LMFT

Finalists: Beth Newton, LCSW; Erin Bircher, MS, LPC, LCAS; Laurie Watson, PhD, MA, LMFT, LPC

Best Day Spa in the Triangle

The Umstead Hotel and Spa theumstead.com

Finalists: Alossi Renewal; Salon Serenity Spa; Spa White Dahlia

Best Dental Practice in Durham County

Triangle Kids Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Jenny and Dr. Yvette trianglekidsdentist.com

Finalists: Cecil Jeffrey R DDS; Dr. Debora Bolton, Bull City Smiles; Durham Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics; Gadol Family Dentistry; Laura A Parra; DDS, PA,

Best Dental Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Holman Family Dental Care holmanfamilydentalcare.com

Finalists: Ellis Family Dentistry; Meadowmont Dentistry; Wagoner DDS

Best Dental Practice in Wake County

Signature Smiles Cary, NC - Archie Cook, Jr. DDS signaturesmiles-nc.com

Finalists: Nu Image Surgical & Dental Implant Center; Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry; Russo Dentistry

Best Dermatologist (individual's name) in the Triangle

Dr. Mark Fradin chapelhilldermatology.com

Finalists: Dr. Amy Stein Drumheller; Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton; Dr. Patricia Matheis

Best Gym in Durham County

Levin Jewish Community Center levinjcc.org

Finalists: Bull City CrossFit; Duke Health and Fitness Center; Triangle Rock Club - Durham

Best Gym in Orange / Chatham County

UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont uncwellness.com/meadowmont

Finalists: The Coalition NC; CrossFit Local; Orange County Sportsplex

Best Gym in Wake County

Find A Way Fitness findawayfitness.net

Finalists: Burn Boot Camp – Holly Springs; Burn Boot Camp – Raleigh; Burn Boot Camp – Wake Forest

Best Hair Salon in Durham County

Posh The Salon poshthesalon.com

Finalists: Salon Povera; Spruce Hair Salon; Vent Salon

Best Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County

Syd's Hair Shop sydshairshop.com

Finalists: Lavish Beauty Lounge; Purple Coffin Hair Studio; to the woods

Best Hair Salon in Wake County

Tone Hair Salon tonehairsalon.com

Finalists: Caban & Co. Hair; Little Shop of Hairdos; Pinup Studio

Best Martial Arts Studio in the Triangle

Triangle Krav Maga trianglekravmaga.com

Finalists: Lee Brothers Martial Arts; Phoenix One Taekwondo; Wah Lum Kung Fu of Raleigh

Best Massage Therapist in the Triangle

Castle Frame; NC LMBT #16422 castleframe.com

Finalists: Carole L. Pope, NC LMBT #12671; Eddie Summers, NC LMBT #5678; Suzie Bush, LMBT, NC #11399

Best Optometry Practice in the Triangle

Academy Eye Associates academyeye.com

Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision; Holly Springs Eye Associates; McPherson Family Eye Care

Best Pediatric Practice in the Triangle

Chapel Hill Pediatrics chapelhillpeds.com

Finalists: Capitol Pediatrics; Jeffers; Mann & Artman Pediatrics; Regional Pediatrics - Sutton Station

Best Pilates Studio in the Triangle

Club Pilates clubpilates.com

Finalists: Barre-Up Raleigh; Blue Sky Pilates; InsideOut Body Therapies

Best Primary Care Practitioner in the Triangle

Dr. Sheryl Joyner alliancemedicalministry.org

Finalists: Dr. Oscar Cornelio-Flores; Dr. Poorvi Shah; Dr. Susan Blackford

Best Psychiatrist in the Triangle

Dr. Matthew Conner

Finalists: Dr. Erik Gustke; Dr. Ria Battaglino

Best Spray Tanning Facility in the Triangle

Oak City Sunless facebook.com/oakcitysunless

Finalists: Ghostbusters Mobile Tanning; Salon Serenity Spa; Silver Sky Organics

Best Therapist in the Triangle

Jill Triana, MS, LPCS capcounselingraleigh.com

Finalists: Chris Burner, LCSWA, MDIV, SEP; Erin Bircher, MS, LPC, LCAS; Erin Coleman, MA, LMFT-A; Danielle Partin, PA-C

Best Women's Health Practice in Durham County

Chapel Hill Obstetrics & Gynecology: Durham Southpoint chapelhillobgyn.com

Finalists: Durham Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) at North Duke Street; Durham Women’s Clinic; Women's Birth & Wellness Center

Best Women's Health Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology chapelhillobgyn.com

Finalists: Mosaic Comprehensive Care; UNC Horizons; Women's Birth & Wellness Center

Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County

Mid-Carolina Obstetrics & Gynecology midcarolinaobgyn.com

Finalists: Arbor ObGyn; Durham Women's Clinic and Regional Midwifery; Kamm McKenzie OBGYN

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Durham County

Melinda Everett, WHCNP chapelhillobgyn.com

Finalists: Amy Dixon, CNM; Dr. Joshua Hardison; Kate Godly, PA-C

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Orange / Chatham County

Melinda Everett; WHCNP chapelhillobgyn.com

Finalists: Amy Dixon, CNM; Dr. Joshua Hardison; Dr. Sonya Williams

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Wake County

Dr. Carter Gray arbor-obgyn.com

Finalists: Dr. Cynamon K. Chawla; Dr. Nichelle Satterfield; Dr. Sonya Williams; Stacie Diette CNM WHNP

Best Yoga Studio in Durham County

Global Breath Studio globalbreath.org

Finalists: Durham Yoga Company; Hot Asana Yoga Studio – Durham; Threehouse Studios

Best Yoga Studio in Orange / Chatham County

Carrboro Yoga Company carolinayogacompany.com

Finalists: Franklin Street Yoga Center; Loving Kindness Yoga School; Thousand Petals Yoga

Best Yoga Studio in Wake County

YoBa Studio yobastudio.com

Finalists: Cary Flow Yoga; Element Hot Yoga; Omni Yoga