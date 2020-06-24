Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Local Color

LOCAL COLOR

Best Local Activist Group

You Can Vote youcanvote.org

Finalists: Equality North Carolina; Free Mom Hugs NC; V-Day Raleigh

Best Local Facebook page

Fuquay-Varina Memes facebook.com/fuquaymemes

Finalists: Chapel Hill - Carrboro Foodies; Pope Farms; Salon Serenity Spa

Best Local Instagram Account

Fuquay Memes (@thefvmemes)

Finalists: Durham, NC (@durhamnc); NC Eat and Play (@nceatancplay); River the Three Legged Dog (@riverthethreeleggeddog)

Best Local Politician in Need of a Reality Check

Every Member of the North Carolina Republican Party

Finalists: Dan Forest; Every Member of the North Carolina Democratic Party; Thom Tillis

Best Local Radio Station

WUNC

Finalists: G105; That Station 95.7; WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1/HD-2

Best Local Twitter Feed

Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS)

Finalists: Major the Bull (@MajorTheBull); RDU on Stage (@rduonstage); Triangle Food Guy (@TriangleFoodGuy)

Best Local-Interest Website or Blog

Today in the Quay

Finalists: Chatham Life & Style; Discovering Raleigh; RDU on Stage; Singing & Spooky Stuff - Alex Matsuo

Best Place to Hike

Eno River State Park ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park

Finalists: Bass Lake Park; Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area; William B. Umstead State Park

Best Place to People Watch

North Carolina State Fairgrounds

Finalists: Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Transfer Co. Food Hall; Weaver Street Market

Best Place to Run

American Tobacco Trail triangletrails.org/American-tobacco-trail

Finalists: Duke University; North Carolina Museum of Art; William B. Umstead State Park

Best Place to Take Visitors from Out of Town

Sarah P. Duke Gardens gardens.duke.edu

Finalists: Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Museum of Life and Science; North Carolina Museum of Art

Best Politician in Durham County

Steve Schewel

Finalists: Jillian Johnson; Nida Allam; Vernetta Alston

Best Politician in Orange County

David Price

Finalists: Damon Seils; Earl McKee; Graig Meyer

Best Reason to Love the Triangle

Quality of life

Finalists: Amount of green space; Breweries; It's not a rectangle

Best use of public money

Affordable Housing

Finalists: Education and Training; Greenways and Parks; Public Transportation

Best-kept secret

Dog-Eared Books

facebook.com/DogEaredBooks

Finalists: The Greenway Club at Falls River; Kenny’s Tree Removal; Sadie Rock and the Mad Ryans

Biggest waste of public money

Silent Sam "agreement"

Finalists: Bike lanes that never get used; Having to fight the confederate flag lovers; Politics