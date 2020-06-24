Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Local Color

LOCAL COLOR
Best Local Activist Group
You Can Vote youcanvote.org
Finalists: Equality North Carolina; Free Mom Hugs NC; V-Day Raleigh
Best Local Facebook page
Fuquay-Varina Memes facebook.com/fuquaymemes
Finalists: Chapel Hill - Carrboro Foodies; Pope Farms; Salon Serenity Spa
Best Local Instagram Account
Fuquay Memes (@thefvmemes)
Finalists: Durham, NC (@durhamnc); NC Eat and Play (@nceatancplay); River the Three Legged Dog (@riverthethreeleggeddog)
Best Local Politician in Need of a Reality Check
Every Member of the North Carolina Republican Party
Finalists: Dan Forest; Every Member of the North Carolina Democratic Party; Thom Tillis
Best Local Radio Station
WUNC
Finalists: G105; That Station 95.7; WKNC 88.1 FM HD-1/HD-2
Best Local Twitter Feed
Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS)
Finalists: Major the Bull (@MajorTheBull); RDU on Stage (@rduonstage); Triangle Food Guy (@TriangleFoodGuy)
Best Local-Interest Website or Blog
Today in the Quay
Finalists: Chatham Life & Style; Discovering Raleigh; RDU on Stage; Singing & Spooky Stuff - Alex Matsuo
Best Place to Hike
Eno River State Park ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park
Finalists: Bass Lake Park; Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area; William B. Umstead State Park
Best Place to People Watch
North Carolina State Fairgrounds
Finalists: Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Transfer Co. Food Hall; Weaver Street Market
Best Place to Run
American Tobacco Trail triangletrails.org/American-tobacco-trail
Finalists: Duke University; North Carolina Museum of Art; William B. Umstead State Park
Best Place to Take Visitors from Out of Town
Sarah P. Duke Gardens gardens.duke.edu
Finalists: Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Museum of Life and Science; North Carolina Museum of Art
Best Politician in Durham County
Steve Schewel
Finalists: Jillian Johnson; Nida Allam; Vernetta Alston
Best Politician in Orange County
David Price
Finalists: Damon Seils; Earl McKee; Graig Meyer
Best Reason to Love the Triangle
Quality of life
Finalists: Amount of green space; Breweries; It's not a rectangle
Best use of public money
Affordable Housing
Finalists: Education and Training; Greenways and Parks; Public Transportation
Best-kept secret
Dog-Eared Books
Finalists: The Greenway Club at Falls River; Kenny’s Tree Removal; Sadie Rock and the Mad Ryans
Biggest waste of public money
Silent Sam "agreement"
Finalists: Bike lanes that never get used; Having to fight the confederate flag lovers; Politics