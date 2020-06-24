THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Out & About

OUT & ABOUT

Best Adult Entertainment in the Triangle

Durham Performing Arts Center    dpacnc.com

Finalists: Boxcar Bar + Arcade; Whole Brain Escape; work. Nightclub

Best Art Gallery in the Triangle

Artspace     artspacenc.org

Finalists: Bakova Gallery; Cedar Creek Gallery; Hillsborough Gallery of Arts; VAE Raleigh

Best Bartender/Mixologist in Durham County

Sean Umstead

Finalists: Arturo Sanchez; Erin Karcher; Luke Zabor

Best Bartender/Mixologist in Orange / Chatham County

Tony at The Wooden Nickel Public House

Finalists: James Peery; Jay at James Pharmacy Seafood; Norm Underwood

Best Bartender/Mixologist in Wake County

Dylan McKeon

Finalists: Kristie Stehle; Rob Nation

Best Comedy Club in the Triangle

Goodnights Comedy Club     goodnightscomedy.com

Finalists: Mettlesome’s Okay Alright Theater; The PIT Chapel Hill; Raleigh Improv

Best Community Event in the Triangle

Festival for the Eno     enofest.org

Finalists: Brewgaloo; Carrboro Music Festival; Drag Queen Story Hour

Best Gay or Lesbian Bar in the Triangle

The Pinhook     thepinhook.com

Finalists: The Green Monkey; Legends Nightclub; work. Nightclub

Best Karaoke in the Triangle

The Pinhook      thepinhook.com

Finalists: All King Karaoke; David Price's Original Super Karaoke; Flex

Best Live Theater Company in the Triangle

Raleigh Little Theatre     raleighlittletheatre.org

Finalists: Burning Coal Theatre Company; PlayMakers Repertory Company; Ward Theatre Company

Best Live Theater Venue in the Triangle

Durham Performing Arts Center     dpacnc.org

Finalists: The Carolina Theatre; Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts; Raleigh Little Theatre

Best Local Podcast

The Bob and Lu Show

Finalists: Black Girl's Guide to Surviving Menopause; Holly Springs Deep Dive Podcast; RDU on Stage

Best Museum in the Triangle

North Carolina Museum of Art     ncartmuseum.org

Finalists: Marbles Kids Museum; Museum of Life and Science; North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

Best Neighborhood Bar in Durham County

The Blue Note Grill     thebluenotegrill.com

Finalists: Accordion Club; Arcana Bar and Lounge; Beer Study-Durham

Best Neighborhood Bar in Orange / Chatham County

The Wooden Nickel Public House     thewnp.com

Finalists: Hot Tin Roof; Imbibe; The Kraken; Orange County Social Club

Best Neighborhood Bar in Wake County

Person Street Bar     person-street.com

Finalists: Champions Bars; The Green Monkey; work. Nightclub

Best Open Mic Night in the Triangle

The Blue Note Grill     thebluenotegrill.com

Finalists: Carolina Waves Presents: Open Mic Live; Imurj - The Artists' Café; The Station

Best Outdoor Music Venue in the Triangle

North Carolina Museum of Art     ncartmuseum.org

Finalists: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek; Koka Booth Amphitheatre; Red Hat Amphitheater

Best Place for Indoor Fun in the Triangle

Museum of Life and Science     lifeandscience.org

Finalists: Boxcar Bar + Arcade; Bull City Escape; Dogwood Country Club

Best Place to Dance in the Triangle

The Pinhook     thepinhook.com

Finalists: Coglin’s Raleigh; The Kraken; Legends Nightclub

Best Place to Get Specialty Cocktails in the Triangle

Alley Twenty Six     alleytwentysix.com

Finalists: Belltree; The Crunkleton; Kingfisher; Watts & Ward

Best Place to Hear Bluegrass in the Triangle

Wide Open Bluegrass Festival     worldofbluegrass.org

Finalists: The Blue Note Grill; Community Church Concerts; The Kraken

Best Place to Hear Blues in the Triangle

The Blue Note Grill     thebluenotegrill.com

Finalists: Duke Performances; Imurj – The Artists’ Café; The Kraken

Best Place to Hear Hip-Hop or Soul in the Triangle

Cat’s Cradle     catscradle.com

Finalists: Beyú Caffè; Imurj - The Artists' Café; The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

Best Place to Hear Jazz in the Triangle

Beyú Caffè     beyucaffe.com

Finalists: C.Grace; Irregardless Café; Sharp 9 Gallery

Best Place to Hear Noise/Electronica in the Triangle

The Fruit     durhamfruit.com

Finalists: Isaac Hunters Sub Rosa; Nightlight; Ruby Deluxe

Best Place to Hear Rock'n'Roll in the Triangle

Cat’s Cradle     catscradle.com

Finalists: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek; Local 506; Motorco Music Hall; The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

Best Place to Hear World or International Music in the Triangle

Duke Performances     dukeperformances.duke.edu

Finalists: Carolina Performing Arts; International Festival; North Carolina Museum of Art

Best Place to Shoot Pool in the Triangle

Green Room     greenroomdurham.com

Finalists: Champions Bars; The Kraken; Zogs Pool

Best Theater to see an Indie Film in the Triangle

The Carolina Theatre     carolinatheatre.org

Finalists: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh; Chelsea Theater; The Rialto Theatre

Best Trivia Night in the Triangle

Bull City Ciderworks     bullcityciderworks.com

Finalists: Quarter Horse Bar & Arcade; Ruckus Pizza and Bar; Tomato Jake's Pizzeria