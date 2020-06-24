Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Services

SERVICES
Best Ad Agency in the Triangle
Aubrey’s Marketing Services facebook.com/AubreysMarketingServices
Finalists: Abundant Marketing; BluePrint Business Communications; Heights Digital
Best Architect / Architecture Studio in the Triangle
Sophie Piesse sophiepiesse.com
Finalists: BuildSense; Coby Linton; Ellen Casilly
Best Attorney in the Triangle
Arnette Law Offices, PLLC arnette-law.com
Finalists: Allyn Sharp; Christopher Mann; David Morgan
Best Auto Dealership in the Triangle
Fred Anderson Toyota fredandersontoyota.com
Finalists: BMW of Southpoint; Johnson Subaru of Cary; Leith Chrysler Jeep
Best Auto Repair in Durham County
Wasp Automotive waspauto.com
Finalists: Ingold Tire & Auto Service Center; Massey Brothers; Neal's Garage
Best Auto Repair in Orange / Chatham County
Chapel Hill Tire chapelhilltire.com
Finalists: A Better Wrench; Auto Logic; East Franklin Car Care
Best Auto Repair in Wake County
Gower's Brake & Alignment gowersbrakeandalign.com
Finalists: 55 Auto Works; LLC; Auto Remedy; CarFix Raleigh
Best Bed & Breakfast in the Triangle
Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast moreheadmanor.com
Finalists: Fuquay Mineral Spring Inn and Garden; The Guest House; The Small B&B
Best Caterer in the Triangle
Mediterranean Deli mediterraneandeli.com
Finalists: Catering by Design; Catering Works; Rocky Top Catering
Best Contractor in Durham County
Actual Size Builders new.actualsizebuilders.com
Finalists: AG Builders; BuildSense; P & R Property Consulting Group. LLC
Best Contractor in Orange / Chatham County
Actual Size Builders new.actualsizebuilders.com
Finalists: BuildSense; Grey Star Woodworks & Design; LLC; Hollow Rock Construction
Best Contractor in Wake County
One Team Restoration oneteamrestoration.com
Finalists: All American Carpentry; Big Monkey; Tingen Remodeling
Best Coworking space in the Triangle
Frontier RTP frontier.rtp.org
Finalists: Coworking Station; HQ Raleigh; Locale 321
Best Dance Studio in the Triangle
Holly Springs School of Dance hollyspringsdance.com
Finalists: Academy for the Performing Arts; CC & Co Dance Complex; Prestige Dance Institute Inc
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Durham County
Montessori School of Durham msdurham.org
Finalists: Children's Campus At Southpoint; Nido: Coworking + Childcare; Primrose School at Hope Valley Farms
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Orange / Chatham County
Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool chapelhillcoop.com
Finalists: Casa Club Spanish Immersion Preschool; Children's Campus; Learning Outside
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Wake County
Temple Beth Or Preschool tbopreschool.org
Finalists: Follow the Child Montessori School; Little by Little; Preschool for the Arts at APA
Best Electrician in the Triangle
Bonneville Electric bonneville-electric.com
Finalists: ARC Electric; Carol's Electric; Dynamic Electric
Best Event/Wedding Planner in the Triangle
The Perfect Plan theperfectplannc.com
Finalists: A Southern Soiree; Enchanting Events; Lillian Suarez Weddings & Events
Best Hotel in the Triangle
The Umstead Hotel and Spa theumstead.com
Finalists: 21c Museum Hotel Durham; Aloft Durham Downtown; The Durham Hotel
Best House Cleaners in Durham County
Carpe Diem Cleaning carpediemcleaning.com
Finalists: Best Clean Ever; Enovana Green Cleaning of Durham; Lucie's Home Services Inc.
Best House Cleaners in Orange / Chatham County
Carpe Diem Cleaning carpediemcleaning.com
Finalists: Donna Berry; Enovana Green Cleaning; Lucie's Home Services Inc.
Best House Cleaners in Wake County
Go 2 Girls go-2-girls.com
Finalists: All Aces Carpet Cleaning; Best Clean Ever; Spotless Home Cleaning Services; LLC
Best House Painter in the Triangle
Anderson Painting andersonpaintingnc.com
Finalists: Bianco Painting; Brush Up Painting; Zarazua Painting
Best HVAC Company in the Triangle
Boer Brothers Heating & Cooling boerbrothershvac.com
Finalists: Alexander Heating; Air Conditioning & Plumbing; Jay's Heating and Cooling; Newcomb and Company
Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle
Amanda Hagood, State Farm statefarm.com
Finalists: Harrison Wicker, Insurance People; J. Scott Rutter, Goosehead Insurance; James Zewe, State Farm
Best Landscape Company in the Triangle
TROSA Lawn Care trosalawncare.com
Finalists: Barefoot Grass Lawn Services; Gem Landscaping; Peak Sodding
Best Moving Company in the Triangle
TROSA Moving trosamoving.com
Finalists: Bee Line Moving; Crabtree Family Moving; Miracle Movers Raleigh; Movin' On Movers
Best Music Lessons in the Triangle
High Strung School of Music highstrungdurham.com
Finalists: Gabe Pelli; Jon Shain; Triangle Music School
Best Natural Hair Salon in the Triangle
Taji Natural Hair Styling tajisalon.com
Finalists: Color Salon & Spa; Loxxe on Jones; Salon Serenity Spa
Best Nonprofit in Durham County
TROSA trosainc.org
Finalists: Animal Protection Society of Durham; Durham Arts Council; Hope Animal Rescue
Best Nonprofit in Orange / Chatham County
TABLE tablenc.org
Finalists: Caramore Community; Club Nova Community Inc.; Music Maker Relief Foundation; Paws4ever
Best Nonprofit in Wake County
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina foodbankcenc.org
Finalists: Bridge the Gap Mission/ Carolina Cares; SPCA of Wake County; St. John the Merciful Outreach Ministry
Best Pet Boarding in Durham County
Camp Bow Wow – North Durham campbowwow.com/north-durham
Finalists: The Pet Wagon Hotel - Boarding and Daycare; Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa; Sunny Acres Pet Resort; Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital
Best Pet Boarding in Orange / Chatham County
Green Beagle Lodge greenbeaglelodge.com
Finalists: Doggie Spa & Day Care; Dogwood Veterinary Hospital & Pet Resort; Top Dog Training and Resort
Best Pet Boarding in Wake County
Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa suitepaws.com
Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; The K9 Kabana; Wag’n’ Tails Bed and Biscuit
Best Pet Groomer in Durham County
Elliotte's Pet Spa & Salon elliottespetspa.com
Finalists: Beth's Barks and Bubbles; Connie Crysler; U-Dirty Dog Selfwash Spa
Best Pet Groomer in Orange / Chatham County
Hair of the Dog Grooming Studio hairofthedognc.com
Finalists: Emily Harris; Sparklin’ Pets Mobile Grooming Spa; Top Dog Training and Resort
Best Pet Groomer in Wake County
Wags to Riches wagstorichesnc.com
Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; Mayfair Grooming; Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
Best Pet-sitting Service in Durham County
Kate's Critter Care katescrittercare.com
Barbie & Company Pet Services; Bull City Pet Sitting; Camp Bow Wow - North Durham
Best Pet-sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County
Kate's Critter Care katescrittercare.com
Finalists: Fetch! Pet Care of Hillsborough / Burlington; Laughing Dog; Rachel McNeil; Walk & Wag- Chapel Hill, NC
Best Pet-sitting Service in Wake County
aMANda'S BEST FRIEND amandasbestfriend.com
Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; Funny Bone Pet Sitting & Dog Walking; Furbaby Pet Sitters; Peak City Puppy
Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Triangle
Saving Grace NC savinggracenc.org
Finalists: Animal Protection Society of Durham; SPCA of Wake County; Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC
Best Plumber in the Triangle
Sparrow & Sons sparrowplumbingnc.com
Finalists: Cary Plumbing; Modern Plumbing & Backflow; NC Waterheaters
Best Realtor Group in the Triangle
Wolgin Real Estate Group mikewolgin.com
Finalists: Core Realty Advisors; Premier Agents Network; Samantha Gradle Realty Team
Best Realtor in Durham County
Cory Sherman; Homegrown Real Estate facebook.com/homegrownrealestatenc
Finalists: Chip Barker, Core Realty Advisors; Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Samantha Gradle
Best Realtor in Orange / Chatham County
Martha Newport, Keller-Williams, Chapel Hill marthanewport.com
Finalists: Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Kelly Alexander; Yvonne Beal, Realty World Carolina Properties
Best Realtor in Wake County
Beatriz Negrin facebook.com/brokerbeatriz
Finalists: Annie Freed Coldwell Banker HPW; Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Kelli Kaspar
Best Retirement Community in the Triangle
Carol Woods carolwoods.org
Finalists: Capital Oaks Retirement Resort; The Cardinal at North Hills; Carolina Meadows
Best Summer Camp in Durham County
Museum of Life and Science lifeandscience.org
Finalists: Durham Academy Summer Programs; Levin Jewish Community Center; Schoolhouse of Wonder
Best Summer Camp in Orange / Chatham County
Carolina Friends School cfsnc.org
Finalists: Chestnut Ridge Camp and Retreat Center; Learning Outside; Schoolhouse of Wonder
Best Summer Camp in Wake County
Raleigh Little Theatre raleighlittletheatre.org
Finalists: Arts Together Inc; Schoolhouse of Wonder; YMCA
Best Tattoo Studio in the Triangle
Dogstar Tattoo Company facebook.com/dogstartattoocompany
Finalists: Ethereal Tattoo Gallery; Ratatat Tats; Welcome Tattoo
Best Veterinary Practice in Durham County
Eno Animal Hospital enoanimalhospital.com
Finalists: Carver Street Animal Hospital; Southpoint Animal Hospital; Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital
Best Veterinary Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Carrboro Plaza Veterinary Clinic carrboroplazavet.com
Finalists: Cats Love Housecalls; Healing Paws Veterinary Hospital; Piedmont Veterinary Clinic
Best Veterinary Practice in Wake County
Trinity Animal Hospital trinityvets.com
Finalists: Bayleaf Veterinary Hospital; Magnolia Animal Hospital; THRIVE Affordable Vet Care