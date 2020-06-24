Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Services

SERVICES

Best Ad Agency in the Triangle

Aubrey’s Marketing Services facebook.com/AubreysMarketingServices

Finalists: Abundant Marketing; BluePrint Business Communications; Heights Digital

Best Architect / Architecture Studio in the Triangle

Sophie Piesse sophiepiesse.com

Finalists: BuildSense; Coby Linton; Ellen Casilly

Best Attorney in the Triangle

Arnette Law Offices, PLLC arnette-law.com

Finalists: Allyn Sharp; Christopher Mann; David Morgan

Best Auto Dealership in the Triangle

Fred Anderson Toyota fredandersontoyota.com

Finalists: BMW of Southpoint; Johnson Subaru of Cary; Leith Chrysler Jeep

Best Auto Repair in Durham County

Wasp Automotive waspauto.com

Finalists: Ingold Tire & Auto Service Center; Massey Brothers; Neal's Garage

Best Auto Repair in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill Tire chapelhilltire.com

Finalists: A Better Wrench; Auto Logic; East Franklin Car Care

Best Auto Repair in Wake County

Gower's Brake & Alignment gowersbrakeandalign.com

Finalists: 55 Auto Works; LLC; Auto Remedy; CarFix Raleigh

Best Bed & Breakfast in the Triangle

Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast moreheadmanor.com

Finalists: Fuquay Mineral Spring Inn and Garden; The Guest House; The Small B&B

Best Caterer in the Triangle

Mediterranean Deli mediterraneandeli.com

Finalists: Catering by Design; Catering Works; Rocky Top Catering

Best Contractor in Durham County

Actual Size Builders new.actualsizebuilders.com

Finalists: AG Builders; BuildSense; P & R Property Consulting Group. LLC

Best Contractor in Orange / Chatham County

Actual Size Builders new.actualsizebuilders.com

Finalists: BuildSense; Grey Star Woodworks & Design; LLC; Hollow Rock Construction

Best Contractor in Wake County

One Team Restoration oneteamrestoration.com

Finalists: All American Carpentry; Big Monkey; Tingen Remodeling

Best Coworking space in the Triangle

Frontier RTP frontier.rtp.org

Finalists: Coworking Station; HQ Raleigh; Locale 321

Best Dance Studio in the Triangle

Holly Springs School of Dance hollyspringsdance.com

Finalists: Academy for the Performing Arts; CC & Co Dance Complex; Prestige Dance Institute Inc

Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Durham County

Montessori School of Durham msdurham.org

Finalists: Children's Campus At Southpoint; Nido: Coworking + Childcare; Primrose School at Hope Valley Farms

Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool chapelhillcoop.com

Finalists: Casa Club Spanish Immersion Preschool; Children's Campus; Learning Outside

Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Wake County

Temple Beth Or Preschool tbopreschool.org

Finalists: Follow the Child Montessori School; Little by Little; Preschool for the Arts at APA

Best Electrician in the Triangle

Bonneville Electric bonneville-electric.com

Finalists: ARC Electric; Carol's Electric; Dynamic Electric

Best Event/Wedding Planner in the Triangle

The Perfect Plan theperfectplannc.com

Finalists: A Southern Soiree; Enchanting Events; Lillian Suarez Weddings & Events

Best Hotel in the Triangle

The Umstead Hotel and Spa theumstead.com

Finalists: 21c Museum Hotel Durham; Aloft Durham Downtown; The Durham Hotel

Best House Cleaners in Durham County

Carpe Diem Cleaning carpediemcleaning.com

Finalists: Best Clean Ever; Enovana Green Cleaning of Durham; Lucie's Home Services Inc.

Best House Cleaners in Orange / Chatham County

Carpe Diem Cleaning carpediemcleaning.com

Finalists: Donna Berry; Enovana Green Cleaning; Lucie's Home Services Inc.

Best House Cleaners in Wake County

Go 2 Girls go-2-girls.com

Finalists: All Aces Carpet Cleaning; Best Clean Ever; Spotless Home Cleaning Services; LLC

Best House Painter in the Triangle

Anderson Painting andersonpaintingnc.com

Finalists: Bianco Painting; Brush Up Painting; Zarazua Painting

Best HVAC Company in the Triangle

Boer Brothers Heating & Cooling boerbrothershvac.com

Finalists: Alexander Heating; Air Conditioning & Plumbing; Jay's Heating and Cooling; Newcomb and Company

Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle

Amanda Hagood, State Farm statefarm.com

Finalists: Harrison Wicker, Insurance People; J. Scott Rutter, Goosehead Insurance; James Zewe, State Farm

Best Landscape Company in the Triangle

TROSA Lawn Care trosalawncare.com

Finalists: Barefoot Grass Lawn Services; Gem Landscaping; Peak Sodding

Best Moving Company in the Triangle

TROSA Moving trosamoving.com

Finalists: Bee Line Moving; Crabtree Family Moving; Miracle Movers Raleigh; Movin' On Movers

Best Music Lessons in the Triangle

High Strung School of Music highstrungdurham.com

Finalists: Gabe Pelli; Jon Shain; Triangle Music School

Best Natural Hair Salon in the Triangle

Taji Natural Hair Styling tajisalon.com

Finalists: Color Salon & Spa; Loxxe on Jones; Salon Serenity Spa

Best Nonprofit in Durham County

TROSA trosainc.org

Finalists: Animal Protection Society of Durham; Durham Arts Council; Hope Animal Rescue

Best Nonprofit in Orange / Chatham County

TABLE tablenc.org

Finalists: Caramore Community; Club Nova Community Inc.; Music Maker Relief Foundation; Paws4ever

Best Nonprofit in Wake County

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina foodbankcenc.org

Finalists: Bridge the Gap Mission/ Carolina Cares; SPCA of Wake County; St. John the Merciful Outreach Ministry

Best Pet Boarding in Durham County

Camp Bow Wow – North Durham campbowwow.com/north-durham

Finalists: The Pet Wagon Hotel - Boarding and Daycare; Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa; Sunny Acres Pet Resort; Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital

Best Pet Boarding in Orange / Chatham County

Green Beagle Lodge greenbeaglelodge.com

Finalists: Doggie Spa & Day Care; Dogwood Veterinary Hospital & Pet Resort; Top Dog Training and Resort

Best Pet Boarding in Wake County

Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa suitepaws.com

Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; The K9 Kabana; Wag’n’ Tails Bed and Biscuit

Best Pet Groomer in Durham County

Elliotte's Pet Spa & Salon elliottespetspa.com

Finalists: Beth's Barks and Bubbles; Connie Crysler; U-Dirty Dog Selfwash Spa

Best Pet Groomer in Orange / Chatham County

Hair of the Dog Grooming Studio hairofthedognc.com

Finalists: Emily Harris; Sparklin’ Pets Mobile Grooming Spa; Top Dog Training and Resort

Best Pet Groomer in Wake County

Wags to Riches wagstorichesnc.com

Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; Mayfair Grooming; Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Best Pet-sitting Service in Durham County

Kate's Critter Care katescrittercare.com

Barbie & Company Pet Services; Bull City Pet Sitting; Camp Bow Wow - North Durham

Best Pet-sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County

Kate's Critter Care katescrittercare.com

Finalists: Fetch! Pet Care of Hillsborough / Burlington; Laughing Dog; Rachel McNeil; Walk & Wag- Chapel Hill, NC

Best Pet-sitting Service in Wake County

aMANda'S BEST FRIEND amandasbestfriend.com

Finalists: Dog Holiday Resort; Funny Bone Pet Sitting & Dog Walking; Furbaby Pet Sitters; Peak City Puppy

Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Triangle

Saving Grace NC savinggracenc.org

Finalists: Animal Protection Society of Durham; SPCA of Wake County; Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC

Best Plumber in the Triangle

Sparrow & Sons sparrowplumbingnc.com

Finalists: Cary Plumbing; Modern Plumbing & Backflow; NC Waterheaters

Best Realtor Group in the Triangle

Wolgin Real Estate Group mikewolgin.com

Finalists: Core Realty Advisors; Premier Agents Network; Samantha Gradle Realty Team

Best Realtor in Durham County

Cory Sherman; Homegrown Real Estate facebook.com/homegrownrealestatenc

Finalists: Chip Barker, Core Realty Advisors; Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Samantha Gradle

Best Realtor in Orange / Chatham County

Martha Newport, Keller-Williams, Chapel Hill marthanewport.com

Finalists: Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Kelly Alexander; Yvonne Beal, Realty World Carolina Properties

Best Realtor in Wake County

Beatriz Negrin facebook.com/brokerbeatriz

Finalists: Annie Freed Coldwell Banker HPW; Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network; Kelli Kaspar

Best Retirement Community in the Triangle

Carol Woods carolwoods.org

Finalists: Capital Oaks Retirement Resort; The Cardinal at North Hills; Carolina Meadows

Best Summer Camp in Durham County

Museum of Life and Science lifeandscience.org

Finalists: Durham Academy Summer Programs; Levin Jewish Community Center; Schoolhouse of Wonder

Best Summer Camp in Orange / Chatham County

Carolina Friends School cfsnc.org

Finalists: Chestnut Ridge Camp and Retreat Center; Learning Outside; Schoolhouse of Wonder

Best Summer Camp in Wake County

Raleigh Little Theatre raleighlittletheatre.org

Finalists: Arts Together Inc; Schoolhouse of Wonder; YMCA

Best Tattoo Studio in the Triangle

Dogstar Tattoo Company facebook.com/dogstartattoocompany

Finalists: Ethereal Tattoo Gallery; Ratatat Tats; Welcome Tattoo

Best Veterinary Practice in Durham County

Eno Animal Hospital enoanimalhospital.com

Finalists: Carver Street Animal Hospital; Southpoint Animal Hospital; Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital

Best Veterinary Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Carrboro Plaza Veterinary Clinic carrboroplazavet.com

Finalists: Cats Love Housecalls; Healing Paws Veterinary Hospital; Piedmont Veterinary Clinic

Best Veterinary Practice in Wake County

Trinity Animal Hospital trinityvets.com

Finalists: Bayleaf Veterinary Hospital; Magnolia Animal Hospital; THRIVE Affordable Vet Care