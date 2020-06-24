Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Shop

SHOP

Finalists: Freeman's Creative; Jerry's Artarama of Raleigh; Wish Upon A Quilt

Best Bike Shop in Durham County

Bullseye Bicycle bullseyebicycle.com

Finalists: Bicycle Chain – Durham; Durham Cycles; Seven Stars Cycles

Best Bike Shop in Orange / Chatham County

Back Alley Bikes backalleybikes.net

Finalists: Bicycle Chain - Chapel Hill; The Clean Machine; Recyclery NC

Best Bike Shop in Wake County

Oak City Cycling Project oakcitycycling.com

Finalists: All Star Bike Shops; Cycle Logic; Giant Wake Forest

Best Bookstore in the Triangle

Quail Ridge Books quailridgebooks.com

Finalists: Flyleaf Books; Page 158 Books; The Regulator Bookshop

Best Butcher Shop in the Triangle

Cliff's Meat Market cliffsmeatmarket.net

Finalists: The Butcher's Market; Carolina Butcher Shop; Steve's Garden Market & Butchery

Best CD / Record Store in the Triangle

Schoolkids Records schoolkidsrecords.com

Finalists: Chaz's Bull City Records; Hunky Dory; Nice Price Books & Records; Volume Records & Beer

Best Comic Book Store in the Triangle

Atomic Empire atomicempire.com

Finalists: Play4Life Comics; Ultimate Comics Durham/Chapel Hill; Ultimate Comics Raleigh

Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Durham County

TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center trosathriftstore.org

Finalists: Fifis Fine Resale Apparel; Rumors Durham; Scrap Thrift

Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Orange / Chatham County

Rumors Chapel Hill shopatrumors.com

Finalists: Chatham PTA Thrift Shop; Clothes Mentor Chapel Hill; My Secret Closet

Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Wake County

Father & Son Antiques fatherandsonraleigh.com

Finalists: Cause for Paws Thrift Shop; Dorcas Thrift Shop; Next Consignment Boutique

Best Environmentally Friendly Business in the Triangle

The Scrap Exchange scrapexchange.org

Finalists: Compost Now; Fillaree Store Front; Lend A Box Raleigh

Best Erotic Gifts in the Triangle

Cherry Pie cherrypieonline.com

Finalists: Adam & Eve Stores; Frisky Business Boutique; Priscilla McCall's

Best Fabric Store in the Triangle

Cary Quilting Company caryquilting.com

Finalists: Freeman's Creative; Mill Outlet Village; Mulberry Silks & Fine Fabrics

Best Florist in the Triangle

Pine State Flowers pinestateflowers.com

Finalists: Fallon's Flowers; Flowers on Broad Street; Preston Flowers

Best Furniture Store in the Triangle

TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center trosathriftstore.org

Finalists: Capital Discount Furniture; Inc.; Duvall & Co.; Father & Son Antiques

Best Garden Store in the Triangle

Logan's Garden Shop logantrd.com

Finalists: Fifth Season Gardening Co; Garden Supply Company; Homewood Nursery & Garden Center; Stone Brothers & Byrd

Best Gift Shop in Durham County

Morgan Imports morganimports.com

Finalists: Hometown Apparel; Parker and Otis; Vaguely Reminiscent

Best Gift Shop in Orange / Chatham County

Womancraft Gifts womancraftgifts.com

Finalists: A Little Something; Hillsborough Gallery of Arts; This & That Gift Gallery

Best Gift Shop in Wake County

Deco Raleigh decoraleigh.com

Finalists: The Green Monkey; Lily Mae's; Our Moments In Time

Best Hardware Store in the Triangle

Fitch Lumber & Hardware fitchlumber.com

Finalists: B & W Hardware; Holly Springs Ace Hardware; Triangle Ace Hardware

Best International Market in the Triangle

Li Ming's Global Market

Finalists: Grand Asia Market; Spice Bazaar; Spice Bazaar; Ten Thousand Villages

Best Jewelry Store in Durham County

Jewelsmith jewelsmith.com

Finalists: Hamilton Hill Jewelry; Light Years; Zola Craft Gallery

Best Jewelry Store in Orange / Chatham County

Light Years lightyearsjewelry.com

Finalists: Carlisle & Linny Vintage Jewelry; Melissa Designer Jewelry; Womancraft Gifts

Best Jewelry Store in Wake County

Bailey's Fine Jewelry baileybox.com

Finalists: Diamonds Direct Raleigh; Lily Mae's; Little Details

Best Local Brand in the Triangle

Be Like Missy belikemissy.com

Finalists: 4th Tree - Handmade Women's Apparel; Munjo Munjo; The Soaperie

Best New Business in Durham County

Jeddah’s Tea jeddahstearoom.com

Finalists: Crafts & Drafts NC; Triangle Rock Club - Durham

Best New Business in Orange / Chatham County

Epilogue Books Chocolate Brews epiloguebookcafe.com

Finalists: Carolina Hemp Hut – Hillsborough; Deli Edison; Twin House Music

Best New Business in Wake County

Triangle Pop-Up trianglepopup.com

Finalists: Adventures in Bloom; Pace Yourself Run Company; Raleigh Cheesy

Best Pet Specialty Store in the Triangle

Phydeaux phydeaux.com

Finalists: Oliver's Collar Dog Treat Bakery & Boutique; Other End of the Leash Pet Boutique & Bakery; Unleashed, the Dog & Cat Store at Lake Boone Shopping Center

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Durham County

The Mothership (closed)

Finalists: Durham Craft Market; Durham Night Market; Zola Craft Gallery

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Orange / Chatham County

Womancraft Gifts womancraftgifts.com

Finalists: Hillsborough Arts Council; Hillsborough Gallery of Arts; Sweet Bee Caffe

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Wake County

Raleigh Night Market raleighnightmarket.com

Finalists: Adventures in Bloom; Our Moments In Time; Triangle Pop-Up Markets

Best Retail Beer Selection in Durham County

Sam's Bottle Shop samsbottleshop.com

Finalists: Beer Study; The Glass Jug Beer Lab; Ramblers

Best Retail Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County

Beer Study beerstudy.com

Finalists: Carrboro Beverage Company; House of Hops; Weaver Street Market

Best Retail Beer Selection in Wake County

Black Dog Bottle Shop blackdogbottleshop.com

Finalists: Greenway Beer and Wine – Raleigh; The Green Monkey; Peace Street Market

Best Running Store in the Triangle

Fleet Feet Carrboro fleetfeet.com

Finalists: Bull City Running Co.; Fleet Feet Raleigh; Pace Yourself Run Company

Best Salvage / Re-use Business in the Triangle

The Scrap Exchange scrapexchange.org

Finalists: Habitat Wake ReStore – Cary; Habitat Wake ReStore -- Raleigh Blvd; TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center

Best Store to Buy Eyeglasses in the Triangle

Warby Parker warbyparker.com/retail

Finalists: Carolina Family Vision; Specs Eye Care; Upchurch Optical Center

Best Toy/Kids Store in the Triangle

Ali Cat Toys alicattoysandbooks.com

Finalists: Crowemag Toys; Learning Express Toys; Tiny

Best Vintage / Antique Store in the Triangle

Father & Son Antiques fatherandsonraleigh.com

Finalists: Cheshire Cat Gallery; Gibson Girl Vintage; Pigfish Lane Antiques and Interiors; SuzAnna's Antiques

Best Wine Shop in Durham County

Wine Authorities Durham Wine Shop wineauthorities.com

Finalists: Hope Valley Wine & Beverage; LouElla Wine Beer & Beverage; Ramblers

Best Wine Shop in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill Wine Co chapelhillwinecompany.com

Finalists: d b sutton & co wine shop; Hillsborough Wine Co; Vino Wine Shop

Best Wine Shop in Wake County

Cellar 55 cellar55nc.com

Finalists: Raleigh Wine Shop; Unwined on White; Wine Authorities

Best Women's Boutique in Durham County

Vaguely Reminiscent facebook.com/vaguelyreminiscent

Finalists: Fifis Fine Resale Apparal; Smitten Boutique; Vert & Vogue

Best Women's Boutique in Orange / Chatham County

Sofia's facebook.com/sofiasboutiquenc

Finalists: Night Gallery; Women’s Birth and Wellness Boutique; Womancraft Gifts

Best Women's Boutique in Wake County

Lily Mae's lilymaes.com

Finalists: Autumn & Avery Clothing Boutique; Little Details; Monroe 26

Best Yarn Store in the Triangle

Hillsborough Yarn Shop hillsboroughyarn.com

Finalists: Downtown Knits; Freeman's Creative; Great Yarns