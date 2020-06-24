Best of the Triangle Readers' Poll - Shop

SHOP
Best Art / Craft Supply Store in the Triangle
The Scrap Exchange scrapexchange.org
Finalists: Freeman's Creative; Jerry's Artarama of Raleigh; Wish Upon A Quilt
Best Bike Shop in Durham County
Bullseye Bicycle bullseyebicycle.com
Finalists: Bicycle Chain – Durham; Durham Cycles; Seven Stars Cycles
Best Bike Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Back Alley Bikes backalleybikes.net
Finalists: Bicycle Chain - Chapel Hill; The Clean Machine; Recyclery NC
Best Bike Shop in Wake County
Oak City Cycling Project oakcitycycling.com
Finalists: All Star Bike Shops; Cycle Logic; Giant Wake Forest
Best Bookstore in the Triangle
Quail Ridge Books quailridgebooks.com
Finalists: Flyleaf Books; Page 158 Books; The Regulator Bookshop
Best Butcher Shop in the Triangle
Cliff's Meat Market cliffsmeatmarket.net
Finalists: The Butcher's Market; Carolina Butcher Shop; Steve's Garden Market & Butchery
Best CD / Record Store in the Triangle
Schoolkids Records schoolkidsrecords.com
Finalists: Chaz's Bull City Records; Hunky Dory; Nice Price Books & Records; Volume Records & Beer
Best Comic Book Store in the Triangle
Atomic Empire atomicempire.com
Finalists: Play4Life Comics; Ultimate Comics Durham/Chapel Hill; Ultimate Comics Raleigh
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Durham County
TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center trosathriftstore.org
Finalists: Fifis Fine Resale Apparel; Rumors Durham; Scrap Thrift
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Rumors Chapel Hill shopatrumors.com
Finalists: Chatham PTA Thrift Shop; Clothes Mentor Chapel Hill; My Secret Closet
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Wake County
Father & Son Antiques fatherandsonraleigh.com
Finalists: Cause for Paws Thrift Shop; Dorcas Thrift Shop; Next Consignment Boutique
Best Environmentally Friendly Business in the Triangle
The Scrap Exchange scrapexchange.org
Finalists: Compost Now; Fillaree Store Front; Lend A Box Raleigh
Best Erotic Gifts in the Triangle
Cherry Pie cherrypieonline.com
Finalists: Adam & Eve Stores; Frisky Business Boutique; Priscilla McCall's
Best Fabric Store in the Triangle
Cary Quilting Company caryquilting.com
Finalists: Freeman's Creative; Mill Outlet Village; Mulberry Silks & Fine Fabrics
Best Florist in the Triangle
Pine State Flowers pinestateflowers.com
Finalists: Fallon's Flowers; Flowers on Broad Street; Preston Flowers
Best Furniture Store in the Triangle
TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center trosathriftstore.org
Finalists: Capital Discount Furniture; Inc.; Duvall & Co.; Father & Son Antiques
Best Garden Store in the Triangle
Logan's Garden Shop logantrd.com
Finalists: Fifth Season Gardening Co; Garden Supply Company; Homewood Nursery & Garden Center; Stone Brothers & Byrd
Best Gift Shop in Durham County
Morgan Imports morganimports.com
Finalists: Hometown Apparel; Parker and Otis; Vaguely Reminiscent
Best Gift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Womancraft Gifts womancraftgifts.com
Finalists: A Little Something; Hillsborough Gallery of Arts; This & That Gift Gallery
Best Gift Shop in Wake County
Deco Raleigh decoraleigh.com
Finalists: The Green Monkey; Lily Mae's; Our Moments In Time
Best Hardware Store in the Triangle
Fitch Lumber & Hardware fitchlumber.com
Finalists: B & W Hardware; Holly Springs Ace Hardware; Triangle Ace Hardware
Best International Market in the Triangle
Li Ming's Global Market
Finalists: Grand Asia Market; Spice Bazaar; Spice Bazaar; Ten Thousand Villages
Best Jewelry Store in Durham County
Jewelsmith jewelsmith.com
Finalists: Hamilton Hill Jewelry; Light Years; Zola Craft Gallery
Best Jewelry Store in Orange / Chatham County
Light Years lightyearsjewelry.com
Finalists: Carlisle & Linny Vintage Jewelry; Melissa Designer Jewelry; Womancraft Gifts
Best Jewelry Store in Wake County
Bailey's Fine Jewelry baileybox.com
Finalists: Diamonds Direct Raleigh; Lily Mae's; Little Details
Best Local Brand in the Triangle
Be Like Missy belikemissy.com
Finalists: 4th Tree - Handmade Women's Apparel; Munjo Munjo; The Soaperie
Best New Business in Durham County
Jeddah’s Tea jeddahstearoom.com
Finalists: Crafts & Drafts NC; Triangle Rock Club - Durham
Best New Business in Orange / Chatham County
Epilogue Books Chocolate Brews epiloguebookcafe.com
Finalists: Carolina Hemp Hut – Hillsborough; Deli Edison; Twin House Music
Best New Business in Wake County
Triangle Pop-Up trianglepopup.com
Finalists: Adventures in Bloom; Pace Yourself Run Company; Raleigh Cheesy
Best Pet Specialty Store in the Triangle
Phydeaux phydeaux.com
Finalists: Oliver's Collar Dog Treat Bakery & Boutique; Other End of the Leash Pet Boutique & Bakery; Unleashed, the Dog & Cat Store at Lake Boone Shopping Center
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Durham County
The Mothership (closed)
Finalists: Durham Craft Market; Durham Night Market; Zola Craft Gallery
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Orange / Chatham County
Womancraft Gifts womancraftgifts.com
Finalists: Hillsborough Arts Council; Hillsborough Gallery of Arts; Sweet Bee Caffe
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Wake County
Raleigh Night Market raleighnightmarket.com
Finalists: Adventures in Bloom; Our Moments In Time; Triangle Pop-Up Markets
Best Retail Beer Selection in Durham County
Sam's Bottle Shop samsbottleshop.com
Finalists: Beer Study; The Glass Jug Beer Lab; Ramblers
Best Retail Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County
Beer Study beerstudy.com
Finalists: Carrboro Beverage Company; House of Hops; Weaver Street Market
Best Retail Beer Selection in Wake County
Black Dog Bottle Shop blackdogbottleshop.com
Finalists: Greenway Beer and Wine – Raleigh; The Green Monkey; Peace Street Market
Best Running Store in the Triangle
Fleet Feet Carrboro fleetfeet.com
Finalists: Bull City Running Co.; Fleet Feet Raleigh; Pace Yourself Run Company
Best Salvage / Re-use Business in the Triangle
The Scrap Exchange scrapexchange.org
Finalists: Habitat Wake ReStore – Cary; Habitat Wake ReStore -- Raleigh Blvd; TROSA Thrift Store and Donation Center
Best Store to Buy Eyeglasses in the Triangle
Warby Parker warbyparker.com/retail
Finalists: Carolina Family Vision; Specs Eye Care; Upchurch Optical Center
Best Toy/Kids Store in the Triangle
Ali Cat Toys alicattoysandbooks.com
Finalists: Crowemag Toys; Learning Express Toys; Tiny
Best Vintage / Antique Store in the Triangle
Father & Son Antiques fatherandsonraleigh.com
Finalists: Cheshire Cat Gallery; Gibson Girl Vintage; Pigfish Lane Antiques and Interiors; SuzAnna's Antiques
Best Wine Shop in Durham County
Wine Authorities Durham Wine Shop wineauthorities.com
Finalists: Hope Valley Wine & Beverage; LouElla Wine Beer & Beverage; Ramblers
Best Wine Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Chapel Hill Wine Co chapelhillwinecompany.com
Finalists: d b sutton & co wine shop; Hillsborough Wine Co; Vino Wine Shop
Best Wine Shop in Wake County
Cellar 55 cellar55nc.com
Finalists: Raleigh Wine Shop; Unwined on White; Wine Authorities
Best Women's Boutique in Durham County
Vaguely Reminiscent facebook.com/vaguelyreminiscent
Finalists: Fifis Fine Resale Apparal; Smitten Boutique; Vert & Vogue
Best Women's Boutique in Orange / Chatham County
Sofia's facebook.com/sofiasboutiquenc
Finalists: Night Gallery; Women’s Birth and Wellness Boutique; Womancraft Gifts
Best Women's Boutique in Wake County
Lily Mae's lilymaes.com
Finalists: Autumn & Avery Clothing Boutique; Little Details; Monroe 26
Best Yarn Store in the Triangle
Hillsborough Yarn Shop hillsboroughyarn.com
Finalists: Downtown Knits; Freeman's Creative; Great Yarns