Triangle First: 50 Shades of Ace Henderson

Ace Henderson | Photo by Nagil Johnson

Within the first few seconds of “HandsFree,” Ace Henderson’s textured vocals feel immediately soothing. On this lush, reflective track, the intricate and open-to-interpretation make the listener believe Henderson is experiencing a romantic breakup of some sort.

According to the Genius notes annotated by the Raleigh-based artist himself, though, “HandsFree” is an intentional letter to a younger Henderson.

The structure of "HandsFree" is at once simple and complex. The verses are brief and the pre-chorus and hook are repeated frequently. And yet, still, the two-minute and thirty-eight-second track is filled with many gems that can be applied to a listener, whatever their needs may be.

“I think it's best we use a little more caution/because a love like this / don't come 'round here too often,” sings Henderson, who most recently had music featured on Season 5 of Insecure.

Is the genre-bending artist filled with regret, or has he accepted and learned from past mistakes? Either way, there’s something about Henderson that’s captivating—from his voice, both when he’s rapping and singing, to his thoughtful lyrics, to the organic vibe created by the layered sonic melodies. It's a fusion that motivates listeners to crave more. Check out the track below.

