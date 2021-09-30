Triangle First: Analog Mountains Sings the Lullaby of a Dream-Eating Witch

Experimenting with spare chord arrangements led Jack Gudhart (The Wyrms, Rogue Band of Youth) to write "Dream Eater," a hypnotizing, woozy new song with Analog Mountains bandmate Chris Fulton (Mantle, Fanghole).

After listening to the arrangement the first time, Fulton commented that the arrangement sounded like it should be about a "desert witch."

"Dream Eater" premieres on the INDY today ahead of the debut EP release of Analog Mountains—self-described by the Carrboro dup as "just two dads writing tunes"—drops tomorrow on the Potluck Foundation. Gudhart says that the bespoke witch was inspired by Sand Hags, a fictional figure that lurks in deserts, attracting travelers with the promise of oasis, and then drains them of moisture once the travelers go to sleep.

× <a href="https://analogmountainsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/analog-mountains-ep">Analog Mountains EP by Analog Mountains</a>

Instead of moisture, Gudhart decided, he wanted his monster to drain people of the emotions of dreaming people. It's a pretty sweet premise, one aided by Gudhart's wife, Chloe, who contributes eerie violin and whispery harmony. Hypnotic, droning bass gives way to a scuzzy garage sound, as the band members croon "Inside my dreams, I lived a dozen lives / My body did not decay, nor did my mind."

The delightful video for "Dream Eater" comes from creative commons footage of Häxan, a Swedish silent film, and was edited by Alex Vasselman. October starts tomorrow—go celebrate some manipulative witches. Just hang tight to your dreams.

×

Follow Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.