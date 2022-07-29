Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out

August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in.

Hopscotch Music Festival just announced its 2022 lineup, featuring headliners such as Courtney Barnett, Perfume Genius, Kim Gordon, and Charley Crockett. Several more artists are scheduled to play as well, including locals such as Al Riggs, Truth Club, and HNDCLW. Today’s list is just a sneak peek—more artists, vendors, late night shows, and parties will be announced soon.

The annual downtown Raleigh festival will take place the weekend of September 8-10 at City Plaza and Moore Square, with general admission three-day passes and VIP passes on sale now. This year, Hopscotch is partnering with Pop-Up Raleigh to put on the Market at Moore Square, a vendors market featuring small and local businesses, during the festival.

Though the lineup comes late, this is the first year in a while that Hopscotch isn’t shrouded in uncertainty. In 2020, the festival was completely virtual, and last year, it was an outdoor-only event in order to protect public health. It’s impressive that the beloved festival—and devoted Raleigh fanbase—has persevered through the last couple years of limited live music, and it’s exciting to hopefully be back in full swing this year.

Thank you to Hopscotch for making summer feel just a little longer. See the lineup below.

