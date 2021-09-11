Hopscotch Scrapes Together a Festival in Downtown Raleigh

× Expand Garcia Peoples at Hopscotch. By Leigh Tauss

Hopscotch didn't have the thickest line-up or the indoor venues to pull off a rich patchwork festival this year, but it scraped together two outdoor stages and a handful of day parties to produce a surprisingly chill weekend.

The festival hit a series of snags, not the least of which was the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19. While other festivals shuttered (Bonnaroo was canceled due to flooding) Hopscotch sauntered on with mask and vaccine mandates. Most attendees seemed to abide by the rules.

The festivities were ushered in with a rainy Thursday that gave way to a cooled-off weekend, ideal for jogging between outdoor stages. Dr. Dog and Flying Lotus took the stage Friday night. Saturday afternoon saw solid performances in the afternoon from Bowerbirds and Garcia People before Animal Collective and Archers of Loaf were scheduled to take the stage Saturday night.

Temperatures stayed reasonably cool, making it the ideal day to lay out on a blanket in Moore Square and enjoy the music. Dozens of vendors surrounded the stage, hawking artisan wares and THC-free cannabis.

Did you catch any of the action this weekend?

× Expand By Leigh Tauss

