Dreamville Festival Rescheduled to August, Lineup May Still Be Announced Next Week

The second annual Dreamville Festival, originally scheduled for April 4, has been moved to August 29 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being,” festival reps said in a statement.

Tickets for the April date will be honored in August, and refunds will be given to folks who can’t make the new date. Tickets are still available for purchase on the festival’s website and have been updated to reflect the rescheduling.

Festival representatives say that while they have to confirm the rescheduled date with artists, they hope to have a lineup released as early as next week. The April 4 roster was supposed to drop this week.

The festival’s 2019 installation was rescheduled after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina in September 2018. That lineup ended up being similar to its original iteration.

