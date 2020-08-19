Lydia Loveless Teases a New Album with the Gutsy Video for "Wringer"

× Expand Photo by Megan Toenyes

Lydia Loveless is back. Four years after her last release, Real, Loveless has another album on the burner: Daughter, due out September 25 on Loveless's label, Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records. The album's first two singles tell a direct, gutsy story of personal turmoil.

"Love Is Not Enough," released July 21 alongside the album news, throws an unsparing series of emotional fastballs: "No one cares if you get hurt/Because being kind is just a phrase you wear on a T-shirt," Loveless sings, "It takes medication to get off/So sick of living in a rut."

"Wringer," out today, follows suit: A rootsy breakup banger, it's assertive and hearty even as her reports of a fractured relationship are sly and witty. In the years since Real, Loveless experienced a divorce and a move from Ohio to North Carolina. Both singles forecast a powerful album about the unraveling and raveling of a life.

Watch the video single for "Wringer" below.

× Expand Lydia Loveless, "Wringer"

