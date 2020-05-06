Experience a "Slow Burn" and Consider "What Wondrous Love Is This?"

Is Mountain Man the best cover band out there?

Two recent releases—one from the band, and one from Daughter of Swords, aka Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, who makes up 1/3 of the band—make a strong case that, yes, Mountain Man does cover best.

Last week, Daughter of Sword's releases her rendition of the hymn "What Wondrous Love is This?" A staple of Sausser-Monnig's sets, the cover is spare and searching, with vocals that perfectly split the balance between vulnerability and total control. If the hymn's ethos is presence—putting down your phone, sitting in your body, and inhabiting the moment—then Daughter of Swords captures this. It's hard to do anything but listen.

“Being human is raw, especially now,” Sauser-Monning said in a statement, “and ‘What Wondrous Love is This?’ is an invitation to touch down in the moment, and let yourself be.

Mountain Man's cover of "Slow Burn," released yesterday, doesn't exactly have to do with hymnals but it does speak to the essential work of being present. And, anyways, Kasey Musgraves is essentially a religion.

"We are all huge fans of Kacey Musgraves," the folk trio said in a statement. “"Slow Burn" embodies the magic of the unfolding of life, the power of being present and patient and knowing that sometimes things just take time. Like following a thread—it requires attention and curiosity."

Over the past few weeks, the members of Mountain Man have been busy with other projects: Daughter of Swords established a patreon and Molly Sarlé released demos from Karaoke Angel, including a demo of "Spiritual Dynamite," a previously unreleased song from the album. Sylvan Esso also released an hour-long concert film from their WITH tour.

You can listen to both covers below.

× Expand Daughter of Swords, "What Wondrous Love is This?"

× Expand Mountain Man's cover of "Slow Burn"

