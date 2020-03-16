Nightlight Launches Fundraiser, Sets New Dates for Rise from Your Grave

Nightlight had barely announced the debut of its new electronic music festival, Rise from Your Grave, before it had to be postponed over coronavirus concerns. The festival had been planned to take place April 9-12.

Over the weekend, in a cheering sign of hope for the future, the club announced new dates for Rise from Your Grave, which will take place October 8-11.

The club, which is closing indefinitely as public-safety concerns evolve, has also started a GoFundMe to try to pay its staff and rent. Carrboro's Dwarf Star Studios has started a list of fundraisers for local artists and art businesses, and the INDY is also keeping a list.

