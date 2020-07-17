Sylvan Esso Dropped a Tantalizing New Song Today

Last time the INDY spoke with Sylvan Esso, they had just released a concert film and live album from their WITH tour. It came a little over a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, and watching it was a little like being out in the world again.

Today, three years after What Now, Sylvan Esso dropped a short new song which is almost certainly a teaser for an announcement of their third album. In the video, Amelia Meath swims, then recedes, into the ocean (not in a scary way: the video is as hypnotic as a sound machine).

At a tantalizing 1:28 minutes, the release is a tease, but after the blowout that was WITH, we have no doubt whatever comes next will be big and big-hearted.

× Expand "What If" by Sylvan Esso

Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.