Watch Sylvan Esso Perform “Ferris Wheel” on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

While it's nice to see bands perform live on late-night television, Sylvan Esso has offered a compelling, socially distant-friendly alternative: a sunset performance from the back of a moving Toyota Tacoma.

Meath clearly has some enviable balancing skills on display in the video, although, to give credit where credit is due, whoever is driving the truck (Nick Sanborn?) is a remarkably steady driver.

For the duo's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee appearance last night, Amelia Meath performed "Ferris Wheel," the recent dreamy single from the band's forthcoming album, Free Love, due out on September 25. All of the videos for Free Love have been filmed during quarantine; the most recent, "Rooftop Dancing"—a gentle, glinting, serotonin-filled single that sounds like an auditory love letter to New York City—was released August 11.

The video was shot in the property around Samantha Bee's house; in the background, a dog, pig, and fireworks dot the landscape. Watch the video below.

× Expand Sylvan Esso performs "Ferris Wheel" on Samantha Bee

