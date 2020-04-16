9th Wonder, Ben Folds, Tift Merritt, and More Support N.C. Artists in "Under One Roof"

Under One Roof

Today, the Charlotte entertainment publication CLTure and the North Carolina Arts Council’s Come Hear NC initiative announced a new collaboration: a three-day livestreamed music festival in which some of North Carolina’s biggest acts will raise funds for smaller ones.

The lineup is varied and star-studded, from Grammy-nominated soul singer Anthony Hamilton and hip-hop icon 9th Wonder to pop songsmith Ben Folds and Americana torchbearer Tift Merritt.

Also featured: The Hamiltones, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line (which has a great new song), Joe Troop, The Harvey Cummings Project, and Petey Pablo. North Carolina, come on and raise up!

“Under One Roof” will be presented one hour-long segment per night from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26. The musicians will perform original songs and covers and share archival performances. A full schedule of events is expected soon.

Viewers of the festival are encouraged to donate to the North Carolina Arts Foundation, which will distribute the funds to arts nonprofits around the state that have COVID-19-related relief funds.

“Under One Roof” will be on Twitch and Facebook at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24; Saturday, April 25; and Sunday, April 26. Follow the details on Facebook.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.